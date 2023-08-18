Montana has a new poet laureate, Chris La Tray.

La Tray, a Métis writer and storyteller who grew up in Frenchtown, wants to use his term in 2023-24 to show how relevant the form can be.

“If I have a goal as poet laureate, it’s to bring it back to the people,” he said. He feels as though the literary art form has “had a bag thrown over its head, and dragged off into the ivory tower.”

As a reader, he values “strong images and clear writing,” work that’s “pretty blunt” instead of lost in abstraction.

While serving as a laureate for 2023-24, he wants to travel the state and teach poetry much like he does with students on the Flathead Indian Reservation through the Missoula Writing Collaborative.

Hesitancy about poetry is yet another sign that we’ve been “duped,” he said.

“It’s your story and you put it on the page, however you want to,” he said. He doesn’t guide them through forms or talk about stanzas. Instead he tells the students, “The least important thing is what ends up on the page. It’s what’s going on in your head.”

***

La Tray has published two books: “One-Sentence Journal: Short Poems and Essays from the World at Large” (Riverfeet Press), which won the 2018 Montana Book Award. It also earned him the 2018 High Plains Book Award for best first book and was a finalist for best book by an Indigenous author.

In 2021, he released “Descended from a Travel-worn Satchel: Haiku & Haibun,” with FootHills Publishing. His next is a memoir, “Becoming Little Shell,” due out in 2024 on Milkweed Editions.

As poet laureate, he’ll visit reservation schools and tribal colleges, where he can work with younger people and help them “reconnect to what our culture is, across the board. Indigenous people are creative, and we're storytellers and we're artists,” he said.

There also shouldn’t be any expectations on how students make art, whether it’s traditional or hip hop, he said. In the classes he taught last year, he rarely brought in poems for them to read, instead favoring ideas and concepts.

“I want them to pay attention to the world and produce their own work, and if they really get grabbed by that, they'll figure it out,” he said. "They don't need me telling them what to read."

La Tray takes the lyrical reins from Mark Gibbons, who grew up in Alberton and lives in Missoula. La Tray said his predecessor was truly deserving, and set a high bar, recording more than 60 video interviews with Montana poets.

La Tray is the third Indigenous poet laureate since the program was created by the state Legislature in 2005. He follows Henry Real Bird (Crow), who served from 2009-2011, and M.L. Smoker (Sioux and Assiniboine Tribes) who shared the position with Melissa Kwasny from 2019-2021.

According to an email from the Montana Arts Council, it’s an honorific award. The job duties are to “advance and support the poetic arts through outreach to and beyond the art and literary communities in Montana to promote the appreciation of poetry as an ancient and ongoing form of expression.”

The selection process works like this, per the email: There’s an open nomination process, then a panel of the literary community picks finalists; the finalists go to the Arts Council board, then the governor has the final pick.

***

La Tray’s forthcoming book, “Becoming Little Shell,” is due out next year on Milkweed Editions, a national house that has published work by acclaimed writers, including many Montanans.

“It’s the history of our tribe, and our journey to federal recognition, with the story of my family threaded through, because we've been intimately connected to that since we became landless,” he said.

He's an enrolled member of the tribe, which gained federal recognition in late 2019 after more than 150 years of organizing and petitioning. An act passed that year makes its members eligible for federal benefits like other federally recognized tribes, and requires the Interior secretary to place 200 acres of land into trust on the tribe’s behalf for a reservation.

La Tray grew up in Frenchtown, where his father worked at the Smurfit-Stone Container Corp. pulp mill for four decades until its abrupt closure. La Tray studied at the University of Montana for a year but dropped out to pursue another art form that favors blunt clarity: rock ’n’ roll. He and his friends moved to Seattle, where he lived from 1986 to 1997 or ‘98.

That group was heavy, like his current one, American Falcon.

“It's like the Ramones wanted to be the Beach Boys and ended up sounding like the Ramones. We wanted to be Iron Maiden and ended up sounding like the Ramones,” he said.

Regarding writing, he concentrated on fiction, including short stories and crime-flavored work.

He made a move into nonfiction and journalism thanks to rock ‘n’ roll. After Ace Frehley, the guitarist from Kiss, announced a concert at the Wilma, La Tray pitched an interview to the editor of the Missoula Independent, who suggested he start out with short record reviews first. With the tight word limit required, “you learn the value of every word,” he said.

That led to more writing: music, book reviews and essays. His breakthrough came with a daily writing exercise: a one-sentence journal. It began as a strictly private one, with no intentions of ever publishing the output and no audience in mind.

His entries covered everyday thoughts: fleeting encounters with nature, wildlife sightings and daily revelations that occur amid daily monotony.

He calls it a “pure expression that I never intended to put in a book — until I did.”

The book’s reception “literally changed my life,” he said. It was published five years ago and he’s still receiving invitations to talk.

His interest in poetry became more serious through the journal, and the work of the late Jim Harrison.

Well-known for novels like “Legends of the Fall,” Harrison was an avid poet. In 2003, he published an unusual book with Ted Kooser, the former U.S. poet laureate. In “Braided Creek: A Conversation in Poetry,” the two exchanged haikus through the mail while Kooser was struggling with cancer.

“That was the holy moment,” as La Tray called it. The poems were short, just like the ones he’d been writing for years. He decided to go through his journal archives and rework the format into poetry, “basically in the spirit of what these guys were doing.”

After he wrote a review of Harrison’s book, “Dead Man’s Float,” for the Independent, poets began reaching out to him directly with their own work.

He didn’t think of himself as a poet really until “One-Sentence Journal” was released and “people started introducing me as one,” he said. “I’ll wear that,” he thought.

“One-Sentence Journal” also includes writing on travel for his job. In 2015, he left the desk job and its financial security to write full-time and work part-time at Fact & Fiction. The long-running independent bookstore yielded “invaluable contacts” in the writing world.

As a reader, he said Harrison and Mary Oliver were foundational for him. He loves the work of the current U.S. poet laureate, Ada Limón.

He said he follows Indigenous writers more than anything else lately: Joy Harjo, the U.S. laureate from 2019-2022; and icons like James Welch, Louise Erdrich and N. Scott Momaday. He also cited Heather Cahoon of Montana and Denise K. Lajimodiere, Sherwin Bitsui and Layli Long Soldier.

He’s excited about two recent debut collections: Sasha LaPointe’s “Rose Quartz” and Tayi Tibble’s “Poukahangatus.”

In late 2019, he started publishing a newsletter called An Irritable Métis on Substack, a service that gives writers a platform to connect directly with their audience and, importantly, collect subscriptions. The writer Anne Helen Petersen, who lived in Missoula for a number of years, helped promote him and expand his audience.

He’s built a subscriber base that’s allowed him to support himself as a writer, along with teaching and workshops. Writing for a newsletter also has a visceral quality that reminds him of playing music.

“I love that immediate back and forth, playing shows, between me and the audience,” he said.

He gets responses within minutes of publishing that builds over the course of several days.

It “kind of feeds that same need,” he said. “I’m on stage. Come at me.”