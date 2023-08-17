Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the week ahead.

String Orchestra in Bonner Park

(Thursday, Aug. 17)

The String Orchestra of the Rockies’ season doesn’t start until September, but the leaderless professional group is throwing a free outdoor concert this Thursday.

Originally devised as a thank-you to supporters after the pandemic, the show was well-received enough that they’ve kept it up. According to the SOR website, the program will run one hour and include works by Dvorak, Glazunov, Ravel and Vivaldi.

Details: Bonner Park, 7 p.m., free, bring a chair, blanket, picnic. (If the weather goes south, they’ll move to the Music Recital Hall at the University of Montana.)

Ethereal sculpture at Radius

(Starts Aug. 18)

Bozeman sculptor Gabriel Kulka’s exhibition, “Stray Ghosts and Echoes,” appears to be as haunting as the title implies, as the artist crafts vignettes from wood, string and other materials in which the figure is searching, adrift or perhaps contemplating their own next move. See if the work conjures similar thoughts.

Details: Kulka will be on hand for the opening on Friday, Aug. 18, at Radius Gallery from 5-7 p.m. The exhibit will stay on view through Sept. 30.

A new indie music festival

(Saturday, Aug. 19)

The city has a long tradition of DIY music festivals, where local bands and organizers put together their own kind of event with its own flavor and style.

Total Fest brought heavy bands of all stripes from around the U.S. (and sometimes farther) to venues around town for years. In its wake, there was another called Camp Daze that filled the gap. Now, an upstart production company called Daisy Chain Presents is stepping in.

The first Power Strip Music and Arts Festival will have one day with many, many bands, artists and vendors at the American Legion.

The bands are Idaho Green, a “spud punk” group from Billings/Brooklyn; Cosmic Sans, a Missoula psych group; and Rob Travolta, a local instrumental group fronted by the bass and drums. You can also hear Rocky Fall, But I’m a Cheerleader, Poverty Porn, Scuba Steve and the Shark and Hairspray Queen.

They’ll also have vendors including the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center, Fiddlehead Cakes, Lucero Prints, Gratitude Ceramics and more.

Details: Cover is $15. Starts at noon at the Legion, 825 Ronan St., and “goes till the music stops.”

Montana Songwriter Showcase(Tuesday, Aug. 22)

A group of veteran scribes who’ve played together in this fashion since the 1990s will get together to play their original tunes in kind. The performers are Jenn Adams, Tom Catmull, John Floridis and Susan Gibson.

All of them live in the Missoula area, where they’ve built up followings for their vocal and writing chops, except for Gibson, a former Bitterrooter now based in Austin, Texas. She’s best known for writing “Wide Open Spaces,” made famous by the Chicks (who have dropped the “Dixie” adjective).

Details: ZACC Show Room, 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show. $17 advance, $20 day of.

Maita at the ZACC

(Wednesday, Aug. 23)

Maita, a singer/songwriter from Portland, Oregon, has a new album, “I Just Want to Be Wild For You,” on Kill Rock Stars, the Olympia, Washington, label that put out the first records by Elliot Smith, Bikini Kill and more. Her hometown alternative paper, the Willamette Week, said her 2020 album “Best Wishes,” “attempts to capture fleeting things, including a quickly changing Portland.” If that sounds familiar or cathartic, check her show out at the Show Room.

Her opener is Sarah Frazier, a Missoula pop/electronic singer-producer.

Details: 7:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $12 in advance, $15 day of show.

Quick hits

Check out indie-rock act Pictoria Vark with Bluest, a project by Missoula artist Noelle Huser, who released a debut album, “Cold Sweat,” this spring. ZACC Show Room, Sunday, Aug. 20, doors at 8 p.m., show 8:30 p.m., $10.

Missoula psych rock freak-flagbearers

will play with Lupine (Bakersfield psych), and Calamity Cowboy. ZACC Show Room, Thursday, Aug. 17, doors at 8, show 8:30 p.m., $10.

Missoula Outdoor Cinema: This week, check out “Summer of Soul,” Questlove’s award-winning documentary about the 1969 Harlem festival known as the Black Woodstock. Saturday, Aug. 19, starts at 8:38 p.m. Free, donations accepted. Bring your own chair or blanket. Food/drinks available for purchase.