The Montana Book Festival returns this week with most of the events at a venue with a shared affinity: the Missoula Public Library.

The lineup for Sept. 7-10 includes David James Duncan, the western Montana author who recently published, “Sun House,” his first novel in decades; Northern Cheyenne writer and activist Adria Jawort; a special, bonus-sized event from the Word Dog community open mic. The invited writers, locally and nationally, cover fiction, nonfiction, poetry and more.

The festival, which last year was approved as a standalone nonprofit, hasn’t solidified a mission statement yet. Director John Samuel Brown said it’s designed to celebrate authors, poets and their work, and bring new ideas to the Mountain West.

Within that, too, they aim to highlight “people or places or ways of life that are underrepresented in our current public discourse” in the Mountain West, he said. They also want to attract authors who can enhance that discussion and “make it clear to publishers large and small that putting out books like that is valuable.”

The offerings, which includes readings and panels, are largely driven by author submissions, Brown said, rather than any sort of “personal artistic statement” on his part. He thinks of it as “an opportunity for authors to have a freer and more open discussion than they’re used to at other book festivals or book events in general.”

Local authors, and sometimes out-of-state ones, pitch ideas. For instance, “Sly, Witchy, Twisted, Free,” is a panel that the participating authors have held elsewhere. They have all “wrangled with their own minds to assert women’s rights to radical thought,” according to the festival website.

Selected highlights

There are 45 authors and 32 events. All the programs are free, thanks to sponsorships and the festival's partnership with the Missoula Public Library.

Opening day

The event opens Thursday with Adria Jawort, a Two-Spirit Northern Cheyenne writer based in Billings. Jawort’s become more high-profile with her writing and activism related to Indigenous and LGBTQ rights. In June, she was scheduled to give a lecture on

Two-Spirit history at the Butte Public Library. Butte-Silver Bow County canceled the event, citing House Bill 359, which bars drag readings and story hours for minors and has since become the subject of a lawsuit.

Besides nonfiction and journalism, Jawort writes horror and literary fiction, and has edited two anthologies, “Off the Path,” of fiction by contemporary Indigenous writers in Montana.

Details: Thursday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-noon, MPL Cooper Room.

‘Awake in the World’

Three local writers and poets will discuss their work, which was included in “Awake in the World, Vol. 3,” an anthology that covers “wildlife, wilderness and the environment,” by Riverfeet Press. The publisher released individual books by all three writers: Mara Panich, the owner of Fact & Fiction, a poet and the co-editor of the book; Chris La Tray, the incoming Montana poet laureate; and Mark Gibbons, who just handed over the title.

Details: Thursday, Sept. 7, 2:15-3:30 p.m. MPL Cooper Room B.

Word Dog open mic

Formed in 2022 by Liv Swant-Johnson, the literary open mic has become something like “the heartbeat of the local literary community,” Brown said. It’s open to writing of all types, from everyone, with a few exceptions (no instruments or hate speech.) This installment, called “Unleashed,” will run for three hours, including festival authors reading from new works in a looser format than usual.

Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 7-10 p.m., ZACC Show Room.

Creativity for families

Art and music for kids will take over a section of the library as a “Creative Art Space.”

Chris Sand, a longtime Missoula musician, recently released a children’s album, “Magic Beans: 16 Songs for Sprouting Children and Other Human Beans,” with an accompanying coloring book by illustrator Cooper Malin.

Josh Quick, a fellow illustrator, has two books in his “Quick Facts” series with another on the way.

You can hear music and play games and win prizes.

Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m.-11:45 a.m., Cooper Room A.

Poetry for Melville fans

Charles Kell will discuss his work and his new collection, “Ishmael Mask,” which according to publisher the University of Chicago Press, considers “the instability of identity through fictional and religious characters.”

Details: Saturday, Sept. 9. 3-4:15 p.m. Location TBD.

Living with wildfire

The duo behind the Peabody Award-winning wildfire podcast, “Fireline,” have branched out on the subject in a new book, “This is Wildfire: How to Protect Yourself, Your Home and Your Community in the Age of Heat,” out this month.

Justin Angle, a University of Montana business professor, produces the podcast, “A New Angle.” His collaborator, Nick Mott, is a reporter and producer for Montana Public Radio and worked for years on the award-winning “Threshold” podcast.

Details: Sunday, Sept. 10, 3:15-4:30 p.m., MPL Cooper Room B.

Guidebook authors talk shop

Ednor Therriault, also known as the musician Bob Wire, published a new book this year, "Big Sky, Big Parks: An Exploration of Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks, and All That Montana in Between." He'll talk about this brand of writing with Quick, illustrator-author of the "Quick Facts" series.

Details: Sunday, Sept. 10, 3-4:15 p.m., MPL Cooper Room A.

A toast to David James Duncan

An event at Montgomery Distillery will celebrate the work of Duncan, the western Montana writer. “Sun House” is his follow-up in the novel form after acclaimed works “The River Why” and “The Brothers K.” He had a reading at the Wilma in August, so this event is more of a general celebration, with thoughts from local writers Bryce Andrews and Chris Dombrowski.

Details: Sunday, Sept. 10, 5-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery. The event is free but space is limited, and you have to register at an MBF event to attend.

Now a standalone nonprofit

For 15 years, the festival was a program of Humanities Montana, a statewide nonprofit aligned with the National Endowment for the Humanities. In 2014, it decided a Missoula-specific event didn’t align with its broader educational mission and consumed too much staff time. It was then spun off as a fledgling nonprofit. Arts Missoula, the city’s nonprofit cultural agency, took it in as a fiscal sponsor. Last year, its application was approved as a standalone nonprofit.

During this year, which is funded mostly from local sponsorship and private funding, they’ll collect data that will allow them to “take the next steps into building a more sturdy nonprofit base,” Brown said.