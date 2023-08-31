“The Odyssey” didn’t originally include jokes about phone addiction, doomsday preppers or a bro’d-out Zeus, but the ancient Greeks were never obliged to perform the epic poem for teenagers, either.

The Montana Repertory Theatre’s version has all of those, while maintaining the major themes of the show among the contemporary humor: what it means to return home after losses.

If you go The Montana Repertory Theatre is presenting its educational outreach play, “The Odyssey,” in Missoula with two public performances before it goes on a statewide schools tour. Both shows are at the ZACC Show Room: Friday, Sept. 1: 7 p.m., admission is “pick what you pay.”

Saturday, Sept. 2: 2 p.m., $20 for adults, $12 for students 18 and under. Buy tickets in person 30 minutes before the performance, online at montanarep.com, or call 406-243-6809.

The troupe’s annual educational outreach play will premiere in Missoula this Friday-Saturday before hitting the road for 30 schools around Montana for middle- and high-school classes. The selection for this year was adapted by Briandaniel Oglesby, an Austin, Texas, playwright.

“We’re looking for something that has some connection to the curriculum that these kids are engaging in,” said Michael Legg, the artistic director of the Rep, which is embedded in the University of Montana’s School of Theatre and Dance.

“We try to engage playwrights that we can commission who can write something that feels very contemporary but is rooted in classical texts whenever we can,” he said.

While lightened with contemporary humor and language, his storyline keeps the tragic elements. Odysseus, away fighting in the Trojan War for a decade, spends another 10 trying to find his way home to Ithaca. He’s lost his crew, for whom he was responsible, which “haunts him, so it’s really hard for him to make that final bit of journey back to his wife and son,” Legg said.

Jokes aside, the script considers how “that kind of shame and failure can make us feel like we can’t go home again,” he said.

Made for the road

Oglesby whittles down the key parts of Homer’s epic poem, which runs 600 pages in hardcover, with many an isle and hundreds of characters, into about 55 minutes. Legg compared it to the “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” — another condensed, humorous take on classic material.

The idea that it’s bound for the road has been baked into this production, according to the director, Jacob Christiansen.

“Briandaniel was really fascinated with the fact that this show is about a journey — a tour, if you will — and it is a touring show, in and of itself,” Christiansen said.

For one, it’s been written and designed for only three cast members. Stephen Blotzke, a UM theater graduate, plays the title character among others. Philomena Rose, another recently minted alum, portrays Athena, the Cyclops and more. Jensen Hill, a recent transplant from Colorado, tackles the roles of Zeus, Calypso and members of Odysseus’ crew.

Their set, which subs in for the many, many locations, must break down and fit into a truck.

The centerpiece is a wooden platform with four posts, acting as their “ship.” It’s surrounded by “stacks” of suitcases — some cutouts, some real, marked with tourist stickers that identify new locales. When a character needs to signal a scene change, they’ll grab a case, perhaps some props within, and the audience knows they’re now in, say, Hades. When it’s time for a big moment, one of them will slam their hand on a small buzzer to cue lights and sound.

Wearing many (funny) hats

Hill, who handles eight characters, said it’s all “pretty precisely” choreographed as the three move about, often antically. He’s both a prophet (with a hoarse, loud dude voice) and a nymph (heartbroken, mourning).

Hill has performed in works for young audiences in the past. He said they sought to make the characters unique, since they change so rapidly. Humor sells better than, say, “the nuance of your character movement,” he said.

His Zeus is a sunglasses-clad dude who seems bored by the doings of man. He receives a plea for a lightning storm via text, and dispenses it by phone, as though he’s playing a video game.

To Christiansen, one of the amazing aspects of the show is that “sheer feat of focus and athleticism and character and story work that they do in this time,” he said. In one scene, in which the crew has become entrapped by the goddess Circe, Blotzke plays both Odysseus and the female deity, flipping back and forth between accents.

Hill thought the playwright has nailed a balance between the flatulence jokes and the “deep story being told” that emerges more in the latter half of the story.

Regarding its educational elements, Christiansen said the script includes famous elements, like the Cyclops encounter, along with others that have been copied in other genres and stories.

For instance, on his return journey, Odysseus’ crew lands on an island populated by the Lotus-Eaters, who binge on a particular plant that incites forgetfulness. In Oglesby’s version, he’s trimmed it to a single Lotus-Eater captivated by a more modern distraction: a phone.

It’s a trope, wherein a group is on a journey and they get hypnotized and held in a particular spot, that originated with Homer.

“You’ll see that over and over again in all different genres of storytelling,” Christiansen said.

The mighty Cyclops is rendered creatively via props. (The scene now involves a giant Q-tip.) The broad outlines of their escape from his cave are rendered somewhat faithfully, but via the addition of a lactose-intolerance bit.

Scripts for young people

The Rep’s touring shows are designed for middle- and high-school audiences, although they often would appeal to adults as well. Last year, they commissioned Sam Myers, a younger playwright and a native of Wyoming, to write an original work. “The Castle With A Thousand Lights,” while wrapped up in the guise of a fairytale, addressed issues of gentrification in the Mountain West from the vantage point of teenagers who see their town changing and consider whether one of them may be forced out.

Oglesby is a recent graduate of the MFA program at the University of Texas at Austin, which boasts one of the best playwriting programs in the country, Legg said. He’s developed a specialty in writing plays for teenagers, including ones that are expressly designed for them to perform, which gives him a “good sense” of their taste, both as actors and audience members, Legg said.

In fact, Oglesby already wrote a full-length adaptation of “The Odyssey” for middle-school actors to perform for adult audiences, so the Rep asked him to take the challenge of reworking it for adult actors for schools, while halving the run time and adapting it so a cast of three can play “dozens” of parts.

“It’s sprawling. It’s so huge, but I think he’s tackled it in some interesting ways,” Legg said.