Action, drama and comedy hit the lawn on the Oval at the University of Montana this Tuesday and Wednesday, as Montana Shakespeare in the Parks makes its annual stop.

This year, the Bozeman-based company’s selections are “Measure for Measure,” by their namesake playwright, along with Alexandre Dumas’ “The Three Musketeers.”

“As the excitement of back-to-school is happening, we love to come and be a little Montana State invasion on the Grizzly Oval,” said Riley O’Toole, the tour director and a cast member as well.

“Measure” is called one of Shakespeare’s “problem plays,” since it’s not really a drama and it’s not really a comedy. “Musketeers,” meanwhile, is an action-packed story that’s drawn some record numbers for the company.

The tour, now in its 51st year, kicked off in Bozeman in mid-June for a total of 63 total performances in Montana, plus some dates in Idaho, North Dakota, Washington and Wyoming.

O’Toole, who’s been with the company since 2016, is one of a cast of 11, all of whom take parts in both plays. Some cast members have to take on eight roles in “Musketeers.”

In "Measure for Measure," the company’s director, Kevin Asselin, has heightened some of its resonances to the contemporary #MeToo moment and issues of inclusion through adaptation choices and casting, O'Toole said.

This play, which involves themes of justice, power and corruption, has been transported to 1980s Vienna, as a woman who's planned a nun's life has to dodge a coercive, temporary ruler and maneuver to preserve her brother’s life.

“It poses a lot of questions of us,” O’Toole said. “It’s been a great interpretation to engage all of our audience members. That’s part of what some of the choices are about … representing everyone in our communities.”

It is, however, as much a comedy, with a somewhat happy ending.

“We really mine the comedy in it, because we know that’s what our audiences love,” he said.

He suggested that parents take a look at the synopsis before bringing the whole family.

While “Measure” can satisfy seasoned Shakespeare fans, they chose “Musketeers” as a counterpoint.

“We're hoping it’s going to invite our younger audiences and some new audiences that maybe wouldn't have come to a production of ours, because they have an idea of what Shakespeare is,” he said.

“Musketeers” has set some new attendance records for them. The story of a young man who joins the titular soldiers and runs afoul of a king, it has “a lot of movement going on,” O’Toole said.

The sprawling adaptation by Robert Kauzlaric condenses the entire novel into more than 50 scenes in two hours. It also boasts a large set, with a high number of costumes, designed to look distressed to emphasize the poor conditions of the time period.

Part of the tour experience for the cast is planning for and dealing with un-ideal conditions. This year, wildfire smoke hit earlier than ever as massive wildfires in Canada flared up in June. The recent Paradise fire outside of Plains pushed a number of performances indoors. (Should any bad weather hit the UM performances, they’ll move indoors. Watch their social media feeds.)

The cast members typically hail from major theater markets like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. Coming to tour in Montana is “a complicated love,” O’Toole said, since it’s “a hell of a lot of work” and isn’t particularly lucrative. Yet they log a lot of memories in about 80 days with only nine days off while covering around 7,000 miles, he said.

It’s the engagement with audiences that keeps them going.

While performing in big cities can become a grind, on the road “every night is opening night, and every night is closing night.”

The scenery behind their scene partners changes every day, which helps them keep a performance fresh as well.

Small communities might rarely see performing arts groups, so people get together.

“You are the conduit for the events, you're the reason that people gather,” he said.

Plus, they are spending the summer on the road in Montana.

“We get to perform these classic plays across landscapes that people come from all over the world to see,” he said.