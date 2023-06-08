This summer, Missoula’s Open AIR artist residency program is pulling in artists from across Montana and around the world to set up shop in unique and various locations.

But unlike other residency programs, Open AIR places participants in locations where artists are not normally found, such as the Flathead Lake Biological Station or Garden City Harvest. The program coordinator, Kelli Sinner, says the concept was inspired by a need for creating more spaces for artists to create and show their work.

Artist talks The Open AIR resident artists will give presentations on their work. Lai's talk is June 15 at MPL from 4-6 p.m. Free, with light refreshments. For more information, go to openairmt.org.

With such unusual spaces hosting artists, it makes for especially fun pairings between places and people.

Shelby Baldridge is a Missoula-based artist who focuses much of her work on nature and plant-inspired concepts. Her interdisciplinary artistic style and biology-centered themes made her the perfect artist to be working at Garden City Harvest.

Michelle Boulé is a dancer currently based in Missoula who pulls heavily from natural environments to create traditional and contemporary choreographies, according to Sinner. Boulé is working at the Moon-Randolf Homestead and has been creating social media content that explores the interconnectedness of creativity and the environment.

BT Livermore’s residency at Home ReSource is especially opportune since their work as a sculptor and signmaker makes use of peculiar objects. Livermore has an eye for old, interesting things and has a knack for creating sculptures that move, light up, or even talk, Sinner said.

Justine Lai is a New York-based artist who works in painting and animation and is completing her residency at the Missoula Public Library. Lai is a self-described tinkerer, which has made the library and its resources a perfect place for the kind of work she does.

Lai went to school for painting but stumbled into experimental animation after participating in workshops in Brooklyn. Working in animation expanded the way she thought about art and was a good fit for her as someone who prefers project-based creations. It also paired well with her background as a software engineer.

Now Lai combines her understanding of current technology with older tech. One of her main platforms for creating is 16mm film. She draws, scratches and paints directly onto the old film and then sends it to a shop to be digitized.

The final products are short films, often a few minutes long, that are fluid and dynamic. Creating on such a small medium means that when it is blown up on a screen, it can appear “jittery” or “fleshy,” and even somewhat “rough and messy,” Lai explained.

Lai incorporates bold colors with markers, nail polish and even glitter and has to use specialized tools to help keep lines straight in such a small space. The library’s 3D printer has been useful for Lai to print obscure animation tools that would otherwise be hard or impossible to find.

Working at such a small scale is something that Lai says can provide a sense of intimacy for anyone who sees her work.

Throughout Lai’s time working in experimental animation, she has continuously incorporated history as well as her heritage as a Japanese-American into her work. During her time here in Missoula, she has begun to deep dive into the history of Fort Missoula and its role in the lives of Japanese-Americans today and in the past.

While Lai says the research doesn’t necessarily draw a clear connection to her work as an artist, the connection is always there nonetheless.

“I feel like that’s how history, identity and upbringing operate in our lives,” Lai said. “There may not always be a literal or overt connection, but the past shapes us consciously and unconsciously.”