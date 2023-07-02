Sense of place isn’t new to Philip Aaberg’s music.

The Chester native and Grammy nominee has composed piano music that evokes his native Hi-line.

His latest project, “Many Worlds in the Woods,” is a variation, though: swapping out his typical piano for analog synthesizer compositions inspired by the artwork in Blackfoot Pathways: Sculpture in the Wild, the sprawling nonprofit park in Lincoln.

Aaberg felt that acoustic piano puts a listener in a particular frame of mind, and wanted something more ambiguous, so people can “come into the park with a sense of wonder, a sense of mystery.” He thought sounds that may be “hard to identify can aid with that.”

He chose analog synthesizer because he loves the warm sound, and it felt right for the place itself.

“These sculptors have created worlds,” he said, and “in building worlds, you build it step by step, which is the analog deal.”

For 22 of the pieces in the park, Aaberg wrote an instrumental composition, ranging in length from around 3 minutes to 7½, that he hopes will give people reason to pause and slow down. Take one of the park’s earliest pieces, Chris Drury’s “Ponderosa Whirlpool,” in which logs are arranged into a large, swirling vortex. Aaberg wrote layers of spiraling tones on the synthesizer that seem to emulate the slow, circular process.

He’ll unveil them in a walking tour on July 8. (See info box.)

The plan is to develop an app with geolocation triggers, so that a specific piece of music will begin to play at the appropriate distance. It would work just like a recording of a docent that you can cue up at a museum.

Aaberg has visited the park countless times — to play at annual fundraisers, to work with school classes; he’s gone on his own when there were crowds and when there was no one.

“I know the area well,” he said “I know the sculptures. At this point, I know ’em really well.”

When he first pondered how he would handle a composing residency, he thought he might write one or two pieces that could be performed live. The idea of composing music for each sculpture came to him quickly, partly driven by the diversity and number of works, with installations by artists from Montana, the U.S. and abroad.

“The pieces are so different,” he said. "The sculptures are so different, one from another, and they come from all over."

Electronic music

Aaberg has played acoustic piano at concert halls around the world, including performances with the Boston Pops, and built a solo catalog of albums on labels like Windham Hill and his own Sweetgrass Music.

Another side of his career and his interests has involved synthesizers.

“I’ve never felt like I need to limit myself in what I do,” he said. “Piano is certainly a big part of what I do.”

When he went to study at Harvard, he was struck by the electronic equipment available on campus. However, it was accessible only to graduate students. He didn’t want to wait, so he took a course at the New England Conservatory of Music with Robert Ceely, and bought a Mini Moog “immediately.”

After moving to the Bay Area, he performed with experimental groups like Paul Dresher’s Electro-Acoustic Chamber Ensemble, and toured with Peter Gabriel on the pop icon’s first outing after leaving Genesis in the 1970s.

“It was inspiring as heck — Peter’s ridiculous talent,” he said.

Gabriel would approach the band with fragments and ideas that they’d work out into songs, as he improvised lyrics: “He didn’t have words to them yet, and he’d say, ‘OK, let’s play that tonight.’ ”

The Lincoln sculpture pieces were written and performed on a Prophet 6, a new version of the Sequential Prophet 5, the first polyphonic analog synthesizer, which you hear on music by Michael Jackson, Madonna, Daft Punk and Radiohead. (Think “Everything in its Right Place.”)

Aaberg bought one in the 1980s, and despite the high cost, paid back the loans quickly through session work.

His new compositions vary from slow-motion ambient, for the signature “House of Sky,” a mirrored house set high atop two poles by Alan Counihan, to faster runs that display his keyboard training. Jaakko Pernu’s “Gateway” consists of two towers marking the entrance from the highway, each constructed of spiraling forms made from sticks. The music features corresponding, ascending runs reaching ever higher.

Writing for place

Aaberg has written music about place throughout his career (See his album, “High Plains”). Writing on site is something more rare.

“One time I had the luxury of doing that, and I actually hauled a piano onto a wheat field, but this one, there’s no way to do that,” he said. The reason is simple: There are no power outlets on the 26-acre park’s sculpture path.

The process was more about looking and then composing.

“I went out and took pretty extensive notes, even writing down some real notes — musical notes, in a notebook.”

He’d sit with them for a while and “try to figure out what it was that that meant to me, or what I wanted to do with that sculpture.”

He’d ask himself questions: Does the sculpture itself have a sound? What kind of sound would it make? Is there something about the aura, or the feeling that he wanted to make, or enhance?

Sometimes the title spoke to the piece, like Tyler Nansen’s “Bat Beacon,” a series of poles with “bat houses” on top; others were more abstract.

“Stinger,” by Casey Schachner, comprises logs arranged in an upside-down V-pattern. It reminded him of a giant marimba and mallets, so he wrote a rhythmic piece that uses synth to imitate the percussive instrument.

Patrick Dougherty built “Tree Circus” out of thousands of sticks, twisted into a flowing, spire-topped house. Aaberg wrote one part that sounds like a circus calliope, but otherwise chose “mysterious tones, and long tones.”

The sculpture has interior chambers and multiple doorways to wander through, with many vantage points. It’s “a very strange little place to come across in a forest, and perhaps you should be a little bit afraid when you first approach.”

The first section is designed to feel shiver-inducing, then calms down.

One of the entry points to the park’s concept — sculpture that’s tied to the area’s history — is “Montana Memory,” by Kevin O’Dwyer, the park’s founding artistic director, who recently stepped down.

It’s an old scrap burner — Aaberg prefers the term “beehive burner,” as they’re called in Canada, rather than teepee burner, which “brings up an idea of the way this land was settled that I don’t really approve of.”

The music begins with low-pitched, ominous tones that came to mind when he was imagining what sounds the metal structure, heating and expanding and contracting, might have produced when filled with burning wood chips and other detritus. That transitions into a “more sad, perhaps, and nostalgic” section.

One of the 2022 additions is Bently Spang’s “We’ve Always Been Here and We’re Still Here,” which plants a flag for the Indigenous presence, then and now, in the landscape. The Northern Cheyenne artist’s piece comprises a series of intertwined teepee structures, left uncovered.

Aaberg, who’s attended many powwows, said he thought of the way a high wind can quiet or change the sound of a drum group. Or when women begin to sing and add a higher voice to the sound.

He wrote a drum group-like rhythm (in a synthesizer context), with swirls of electronic melody over the top.

“I'm really familiar with the great, great drum groups that are around, and that's an ever-evolving art form … and very important to the culture,” he said.

If you want to hear the music, you’ll have to go to the opening. The app process is still in development. In the meantime, he’s considering releasing it as a CD or perhaps a high-resolution digital download.

“There is a bigger history there, and a wider history than what people get to see," Aaberg said. "So my idea with doing these pieces was to really open up some doors and some windows and maybe make people stop and spend a little more time with each sculpture, and maybe consider them in a little different light.”