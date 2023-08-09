“Sun House” marks the Missoula author David James Duncan’s long-awaited return to the novel.

The book, out on Aug. 8, is billed as “an epic comedy about love, spirit, and the quest for transcendence in an anything-but-transcendent America” by the publisher.

It’s a return to fiction for Duncan, whose previous novels “The River Why” and “The Brothers K” earned space on bookshelves far outside Montana.

Duncan will give a reading at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the Wilma. Tickets are on sale. He’ll have a discussion with Montana Public Radio hosts Lauren Korn (The Write Question) and Justin Angle (A New Angle). To top it off, he’ll read with musical accompaniment from singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault.

Duncan answered questions via email ahead of the reading.

Q: You’ve published nonfiction since “The Brothers K” in 1992, but this is your first novel since. Major changes in contemporary life have occurred, often rapidly, in the interim. When did you start work on “Sun House,” and what were some events that occurred in those years that affected your approach to this story and its themes?

DJD: In a profile last year in Angler’s Journal, writer Jimmy Watts called "Sun House" “a sweeping odyssey through the American West portraying what David calls “our biological and spiritually inescapable realities and the love and justice they demand." I tried to stick to a more practical length, but the state of a world in which problems are no longer political, but epic, overwhelming, mythical — left me pining to pen an epic in what the praise poet Anne Porter called “an altogether different language.” I wanted this read to feel like walking El Camino in Spain, or taking a month-long spiritual retreat in a place far from the nearest asphalt and fumes. I’m hoping "Sun House" found that different language, and that it’s my best and most timely work.

Q: Humor, along with spirituality, figure into your work. Not all writing or art makes room for comedy. Why do you feel it’s important to include humor in a book alongside issues like death and the loss of faith?

DJD: I’ve given something like 850 talks and readings and literary stand-up routines in my lifetime. I noticed half a century ago that two things with the power to open the minds and hearts of a live audience are artful grieving, and artful humor. And those two moods work well together. I like to turn on a dime from one to the other, so the audience doesn’t know what to expect next. Abrupt shifts reward listeners paying close attention. In "Sun House" they’ll notice, for instance, that this novel is about the recovery of forgotten forms of faith for which the world is thirsting, not loss of faith.

Q: Nature played a part in “The River Why” and in your advocacy. Does it figure in “Sun House”?

DJD: Nature plays a part in every single thing we do. I wouldn’t know how to separate nature from any truth-telling story. The poet, Marie Howe, has a poem titled “Postscript,” a few lines of which read, “What we did to the earth, we did to our daughters one after the other / … What we did to the trees, what we did the earth, we did to our sons, to our daughters. / What we did to the cow, to the pig, to the lamb, we did to the earth, butchered and milked it…” Google "postscript Marie Howe” and let the poem smack you. She made me weep for my son and daughters. Tears are useful these days. Cynicism isn’t. This world is in deep trouble.

Q: At 784 pages divided into novellas, this is not a small book. In our culture right now, we have contradictory trends at work — there’s anxiety over diminished attention spans, yet in many mediums large scale is still a goal: think 10 hours of a television show, theatrical releases that last upward of three hours, and the epic novel. Did you consider any of that while writing “Sun House,” or were you more concerned with telling the story you wanted, in the fashion you wanted?

DJD: Writing "Sun House" wasn’t an either/or undertaking. I considered everything you ask many times over. I formed a crush on "War and Peace" when I studied it at age 18, and have read many skilled novels of epic length since. The greatest of them, including Tolstoy’s famous two, left me feeling as if I’d lived an entire incarnation in addition to my own. That’s a pretty magical pay-off from an artform that doesn’t make a sound!

As to being “more concerned” in telling these hundred or so stories, I took many passes through every chapter to make the language as tight and lyrical as possible. A book that outweighs a 20-inch brown trout better not waste its readers’ time.

Q: Musicians aren’t a fixture at all book readings, and for this one you’ve invited a literary-minded one. How long have you known Jeffrey Foucault, and what do you two have planned for the evening?

DJD: In Bellingham in 1999 a ruptured pipeline leaked 330,000 gallons of gasoline into Whatcom Creek and killed three boys. I met Jeffrey at an event he and I did with Sherman Alexie at Western Washington University when Bellingham was still in shock after that catastrophe. Our sometimes grief-struck sometimes-hilarious performances were a wondrous example of what music and comedy can do to start healing a great grief.

I can’t wait to fill the Wilma with a few scenes Jeffrey and his genius pedal-steel-playing friend, Eric Heywood, will be enhancing with music. They’ll perform a few of JF’s great tunes solo, too. These two are musical geniuses. Please join us!