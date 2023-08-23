Caribbean reggae, all-female Colorado Americana, Billings funk and more will hit the streets of downtown Missoula this weekend during the River City Roots Festival.

A few blocks of Main Street will be closed off on Friday-Saturday, Aug. 25-26, for the 17th annual free festival, which includes music, an art show, a fleet of food trucks, and more.

The headliners include Saturday’s closers, the Travelin’ McCourys, a Nashville bluegrass group led by Ronnie McCoury on mandolin and Rob McCoury on banjo, sons of Del McCoury; and Friday night’s main event: Super Chikan, a Mississippi bluesman who plays distinct hand-made guitars.

Big Richard (the name is a joke) is an all-female bluegrass group from Boulder, Colorado, that includes traditional instruments like fiddle, bass, mandolin and guitar, along with the less-prevalent cello. They’ve performed in Missoula at the Longstaff House and the Top Hat. (They’re set for Saturday.)

Taj Weekes and Adowa hail from St. Lucia, in the chain of islands southeast of Puerto Rico. A Rastafarian activist and with an optimistic bent, his most recent album is the roots record, “Love Herb & Reggae.”

The last out-of-towners are The Fireside Collective, a progressive folk band from North Carolina, taking the stage on Saturday.

In the Montana/Americana vein, they’ve lined out a number of locals: Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs are coming back through town for Saturday’s lineup. The Soul Funk Collective of Billings and Joan Zen of Missoula will play on Friday.

Here’s the lineup. For a full schedule, go to rivercityrootsfestival.com.

Music on Main

Friday, Aug. 25

12:30-2 p.m.: ZACC Kids Rock and Tangled Tones children’s bands

2:30-4 p.m.: Joan Zen

4:30-6 p.m.: Soul Funk Collective

6:30-8 p.m.: Taj Weekes and Adowa

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Super Chikan

Saturday, Aug. 26

12:30-2 p.m.: Cowboy Andy and the Salamanders

2:30-4 p.m.: Fireside Collective

4:30-6 p.m.: Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs

6:30-8 p.m.: Big Richard

8:30-10:30 p.m.: The Travelin’ McCourys

There's also a fun run and a family fest in Caras Park. Go to rivercityrootsfestival.com for more information.