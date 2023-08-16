Visit theroxytheater.org for up-to-date screen times.

Opening

‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure’ (1985)

The Roxy Theater celebrates the life and legacy of Paul Reubens with a run on his classic starring vehicle. An eccentric child-like man sets out on a cross-country quest to find his stolen bicycle. It’s not often you see a comedy inspired by Vittorio De Sica’s neorealist classic, “Bicycle Thieves.” Rated PG. Stars the late great Paul Reubens, E.G. Daily and Mark Holton. Opening Friday, Aug. 18.

Continuing

‘Theater Camp’

It’s been a whole year (roughly five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes) since the campers at AdirondACTS, a scrappy theater camp in upstate New York, have seen their beloved leader. Turns out she’s in a coma, and now day-to-day operations of the camp have fallen to her crypto-bro son. Rated PG-13. Stars Molly Gordon, Ben Platt and Nathan Lee Graham. But honestly, I am a way better actor and it’s a waste of my talents to be stuck back here in the chorus.

‘The Unknown Country’

Following a recent tragedy, a young woman takes a cross country road trip from Minnesota to Texas in an attempt to recreate a cherished photo of her grandmother taken decades ago. Not Rated. Stars Montana’s own (and former Roxy employee) Lily Gladstone, Raymond Lee and Richard Ray.

‘Barbie’

Barbie® has it all: A Dreamhouse®, a pink 1956 Corvette® and a whole collection of friends. But when she realizes that life in plastic isn’t as fantastic as she thought, she and her himbo boyfriend® set out on a quest to find answers. Rated PG-13. Stars Glitter Hair Barbie®, Jam N Glam Barbie®, Ocean Friends Barbie® and Will Ferrell®, who I am almost certain is playing his same character from “The Lego Movie.”

Special screenings

‘The Year of the Dog’ (2022)

A loner alcoholic, in a last-ditch effort to stay sober, accepts the offer to go to a farm to get away from the world. There he meets a husky and now these two strays work together to discover what it takes to make it to the finish line. Rated PG-13. Writer, co-director, star and producer Rob Grabow and Missoula icon Jeff Medley will be in attendance for a special post-screening Q&A Thursday, Aug. 17.

‘The Heroic Trio’ (1993)

The supernova star power of Michelle Yeoh, Maggie Cheung and Anita Mui explodes on the big screen at this month’s Inferno of Danger series. With the Hong Kong police paralyzed in the wake of a string of babynappings, only the coolest kick-butt women warriors can save the day. Rated R. Also stars brain-exploding skeletons, eye-popping motorcycle stunts and the greatest wire work you could imagine. Playing Friday, Aug. 18.

‘The Hudsucker Proxy’ (1994)

Our summerlong Coen Brothers retrospective continues with the tale of a know-nothing college graduate who upends his company by developing the greatest invention of all time — the hula hoop. Rated PG (you know, for kids). Stars Tim Robbins, Paul Newman and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Playing Saturday, Aug. 19, as part of Easy Coen.

‘CatVideoFest 2023’

I can has film festival? Is that a reference that still tracks? Oh my god, am I old now? See a compilation of the best cat videos, both classic and contemporary, while raising money for cats in need. Not Rated. Playing Sunday-Tuesday, Aug. 20-22. The Humane Society of Western Montana will be in the lobby Sunday with adoptable kitties.

‘The Wicker Man’ (1973)

It’s time to keep your appointment with the greatest folk horror film of all time. A police sergeant arrives on a small Scottish island to investigate the report of a missing child. The more he learns about the islanders’ strange practices, the closer he gets to the missing child, and his own fate. Rated R. Stars Edward Woodward, Christopher Lee and Diane Cilento. Playing Sunday, Aug. 20, as part of Essential Cinema.