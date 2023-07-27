Visit theroxytheater.org for up-to-date screen times.

Opening

‘Talk To Me’

Like lovers do. Walk with me, like lovers do. It’s all fun and games until the embalmed hand you brought to your séance opens a portal to hell. Rated R. Sophie Wilde, Miranda Otto and Zoe Terakes star in this highly anticipated Australian horror nightmare that’s raining in my head like a tragedy. Opening Friday, July 28.

Continuing

‘Oppenheimer’

I am become Christopher Nolan, creator of worlds. The director of the good Batman movies brings you a pulse-pounding portrait of the man who risked destroying the world in order to save it. Rated R. Stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. Playing on both digital and 35mm (the way god intended). I sure hope this movie doesn’t bomb.

‘Barbie’

Barbie® has it all: A Dreamhouse®, a pink 1956 Corvette® and a whole collection of friends. But when she realizes that life in plastic isn’t as fantastic as she thought, she and her himbo boyfriend® set out on a quest to find answers. Rated PG-13. Stars Glitter Hair Barbie®, Jam N Glam Barbie®, Ocean Friends Barbie® and Will Ferrell®, who I am almost certain is playing his same character from “The Lego Movie.”

‘Asteroid City’

Wes Anderson and his troupe of usual suspects take you on a trip back to 1955, when the Junior Stargazers held their annual astronomy convention in a small desert town. Based on the A-list lineup in front of the camera, I think it's the audience that’s going to be the real star gazers here. Rated PG-13. Stars literally everyone you’d expect to see in a Wes Anderson movie and also Tom Hanks.

Special screenings

‘Slumber Party Massacre II’ (1987)

After surviving the bloody events of the first film, Courtney and her band decide that the best way to unwind is to stay the weekend at their condo getaway. But when the killer from the first movie — now reincarnated as a rockabilly greaser — returns with an electric guitar that’s part power drill, it’s going to take everything she’s got to survive the night. Rated R. Jennifer Rhodes, Atanas Ilitch and “Wings” star Crystal Bernard star in Deborah Brock’s black comedy classic. Playing Friday, July 28 as part of Trash Vault, the Roxy’s celebration of exploitation.

‘Adventureland’ (2009)

A recent college graduate is forced to take a job at the local amusement park to pay for a European vacation. Here he learns several valuable life lessons, like how to clean up puke, how to drink on the job and why you should never ever eat the corn dogs. Rated R. Stars Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart and Martin Starr. Playing Saturday, July 29.

‘La Piscine’ (1969)

Where else are you going to see Jacques Deray’s unparalleled psychological thriller on the big screen? A writer and his girlfriend’s vacation takes a turn when his old friend turns up with a previously unmentioned 18-year-old daughter. Not Rated. Stars Alain Delon, Romy Schneider and the late great Jane Birkin. Playing Sunday, July 30, as part of Cinema Abroad.

‘Fargo’ (1996)

Our summerlong retrospective of the films of Joel and Ethan Coen continues with one of the greatest movies ever made. When a slimy car salesman hires two goons to kidnap his wife, he kicks off an unhinged series of events in his small Minnesota town. Stars Frances McDormand in her first Oscar-winning role, Steve Buscemi and William H. Macy. Playing Wednesday, Aug. 2, as part of Easy Coen.