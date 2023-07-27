A subversive doll film and a nuclear period piece dropped a glitter bomb on some Missoula box office records.

"Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" gave the nonprofit Roxy Theater its biggest opening weekend outside of the International Wildlife Film Festival, when there’s a higher volume of films screening.

Another takeaway is that Missoula audiences love Greta Gerwig. After this coming weekend’s screenings, between “Little Women” and “Barbie,” she’ll hold the title of the highest-grossing director at the most recent incarnation of the Roxy, going back to 2013.

“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” opened on Thursday, July 20. Gerwig’s film sold out every screening through Thursday for a total of 18.

Executive Director Mike Steinberg said it’s possible that someone sold more tickets in the past. Maybe Steven Spielberg, but there are no records.

“I can't even speculate who else it would have been back in film history, going all the way back to 1937. Maybe it was John Ford if you're adjusted for inflation,” he said.

Regarding “Barbie,” Steinberg said “honestly (I) have not had as much fun in the movies here since, well, since last year, watching ‘RRR,’ but that was a different kind of fun.”

“Barbie,” meanwhile, is the “smartest, most subversive take on a brand that I’ve maybe ever seen in the movie theater.” It’s a personal, feminist take on a complicated brand, wrapped in the guise of fun, summer movie.

“The sky’s the limit for what she’s capable of,” he said.

Nationwide, the opening weekend was a definite success. According to the Associated Press, “Barbie” was No. 1, with $155 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters — the largest opening of the year thus far. Gerwig also broke the record for opening weekend for a female director.

Locally, she’d previously set a record at the Roxy. “Little Women,” her adaptation of the period novel by Louise May Alcott, was its highest-grossing movie of all time after its run in late 2019-early 2020. She held that spot until “Everything Everywhere All at Once” in 2022, which the theater screened longer than any film before or since.

“Oppenheimer,” meanwhile, drew $80.5 million. At the Roxy, they’re screening it in standard digital and 35mm film, and it’s sold out several days.

“It’s also the first time that one movie opened to more than $100 million and another movie opened to more than $80 million in the same weekend,” the AP wrote.

A welcome lift

The boon, driven by organic marketing, comes at a time of uncertainty in Hollywood. Strikes from two major unions, the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild, have halted production of movies and television shows. Both organizations are lobbying for better pay, along with protections over studios’ potential uses of artificial intelligence.

It’s unclear how long the strike will last. So far, Steinberg said there weren’t signs of major films getting bumped to later release dates. However, the strikes prevent stars from promoting their work as it reaches audiences.

There are exceptions to that. Lily Gladstone, a Blackfeet actress who grew up on the reservation and graduated from the University of Montana, was granted a waiver from the union to promote her independent film, “The Unknown Country.” It will open at the Roxy next month after a home-state premiere at the Roxy’s Montana Film Festival last fall.

For the theater, too, the opening weekend was a lift. Steinberg said the year thus far had seen disappointing turn-outs for first-run movies.

There have been strong performers for new films: Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” drew crowds, with multiple sold-out screenings. An encore run of “Everything Everywhere” did well.

Repertory screenings have stayed strong, too. In January, the theater presented arthouse classics drawn from the new Sight & Sound poll, which catalogs the greatest films of all time every 10 years.

In part, he said the low turnout for first-run movies is the result of an older demographic for independent films that hasn’t totally come back after the pandemic. Speilberg’s veiled autobiographical film, “The Fabelmans,” didn’t do as well as expected. Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” despite having a stacked cast, was a disappointment as well.