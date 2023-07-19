Visit theroxytheater.org for up-to-date screen times.

Opening

‘Oppenheimer’

I am become Christopher Nolan, creator of worlds. The director of the good Batman movies brings you a pulse-pounding portrait of the man who risked destroying the world in order to save it. Rated R. Stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. Playing on both digital and 35mm (the way god intended). Opening Thursday, July 20. I sure hope this movie doesn’t bomb.

‘Barbie’

Barbie® has it all: A Dreamhouse®, a pink 1956 Corvette® and a whole collection of friends. But when she realizes that life in plastic isn’t as fantastic as she thought, she and her himbo boyfriend® set out on a quest to find answers. Rated PG-13. Stars Glitter Hair Barbie®, Jam N Glam Barbie®, Ocean Friends Barbie® and Will Ferrell®, who I am almost certain is playing his same character from “The Lego Movie.” Opening Thursday, July 20.

Continuing

‘Past Lives’

They forged a bond as children in South Korea before her family emigrated to Canada. Twenty-four years later, she runs into him again in New York City, where they consider the lives they would have lived had she stayed. Rated PG-13. Stars Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro as her current husband, who seems way too cool with his wife spending all her time with this guy who keeps asking her if she regrets not marrying him.

‘Asteroid City’

Wes Anderson and his troupe of usual suspects take you on a trip back to 1955, when the Junior Stargazers held their annual astronomy convention in a small desert town. Based on the A-list lineup in front of the camera, I think it's the audience that’s going to be the real star-gazers here. Rated PG-13. Stars literally everyone you’d expect to see in a Wes Anderson movie and also Tom Hanks.

Special screenings

‘Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster’ (1964)

Of all of Godzilla’s enemies, one stands head and head and head and shoulders above the rest. King Ghidorah, the death song of three storms, makes his way to Earth after laying waste to an alien civilization on Venus. The only thing standing between him and our planet’s complete annihilation is a trio of rival kaiju who must overcome their differences to save the day. Not Rated. Stars Godzilla, Rodan and Mothra. Playing Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, outside in the Roxy Garden.

‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ (1989)

Bandmates Bill S. Preston, Esquire and Ted “Theodore” Logan are about to fail their high school history class, which would screw up not only their lives, but also the eventual utopian society built on their music. Totally bogus! To protect their future, they’re given a time machine that lets them get a hands-on education on the past. Rated PG, but this was back in a time when you could use homophobic slurs in a film and still be considered kid friendly. That’s most non-triumphant. Stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter and George Carlin. Playing Saturday, July 22.

‘Glen or Glenda?’ (1953)

Sure, he’s been called the worst film director of all time. But would the world’s worst director take a job helming a biopic about transgender trailblazer Christine Jorgensen, only to make a movie about his own crossdressing instead? Not Rated. Stars (somehow) Bela Lugosi, Dolores Fuller and writer-director-star Edward D. Wood Jr., as the eponymous Glen and the titular Glenda. Join Out at the Roxy for a special 70th anniversary screening Monday, July 24.

‘Barton Fink’ (1991)

Our Coen brothers retrospective continues with the Palme d’Or winner about an up-and-coming playwright who accepts a gig writing screenplays, only to be waylaid by the wildest case of writer’s block you could possibly imagine. Rated R. John Turturro, John Goodman and Judy Davis star in a film that will leave you chanting, "Barton Fink! Barton Fink! Barton Fink!" Playing Wednesday, June 26, in 35mm as part of Easy Coen.