Visit theroxytheater.org for up-to-date screen times.

Opening

‘Oldboy’

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of a true cinematic masterpiece, Park Chan-wook’s tale of revenge returns to theaters on a newly restored and remastered cut. After being kidnapped and imprisoned for 15 years, a businessman suddenly finds himself in a twisted game of cat and mouse. I relate to this movie because I, too, make horrible decisions at sushi restaurants. Rated R. Stars Choi Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae and Kang Hye-jeong. Opening Friday, Aug. 25.

‘Shortcomings’

A struggling filmmaker’s life falls apart when his girlfriend moves across the country to take an internship. Thank god he has his Criterion Collection DVDs to pass the time. Rated R. Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola and Ally Maki star in Randall Park’s directorial debut. I’m surprised he had time to make a movie when he’s been selling paper in Scranton for the last nine years. Opening Friday, Aug. 25.

Continuing

‘Theater Camp’

It’s been a whole year (roughly five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes) since the campers at AdirondACTS, a scrappy theater camp in upstate New York, have seen their beloved leader. Turns out she’s in a coma, and now day-to-day operations of the camp have fallen to her crypto-bro son. Rated PG-13. Stars Molly Gordon, Ben Platt and Nathan Lee Graham. But honestly, I am a way better actor and it’s a waste of my talents to be stuck back here in the chorus.

‘Barbie’

Barbie® has it all: A Dreamhouse®, a pink 1956 Corvette® and a whole collection of friends. But when she realizes that life in plastic isn’t as fantastic as she thought, she and her himbo boyfriend® set out on a quest to find answers. Rated PG-13. Stars Glitter Hair Barbie®, Jam N Glam Barbie®, Ocean Friends Barbie® and Will Ferrell®, who I am almost certain is playing his same character from “The Lego Movie.”

Special screenings

‘Camp Horror Shorts Blocks’

The gates of Camp Horror Film Festival open for another year! Who will survive, and what will be left of them? See some of the most unhinged horror short films from filmmakers working all over the globe. Highlights involve an Italian zombie throwback, unsettling stop-motion animation and a canceled skeleton. Playing Friday, Aug. 25. A Q&A with filmmakers follows the screening.

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ (1975)

The greatest midnight movie of all time returns to Camp Horror. Brad (a-hole) and Janet (slut) break down on a rainy night, only to find more than they reckoned for (namely sexual liberation) at the old Frankenstein place. Rated R. Stars Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Richard O’Brien. Playing Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26. Get your tickets before leaving your house in lingerie.

‘BASE Camp Horror Shorts’

Camp Horror once again partners with Summit Independent Living’s BASE community center to give filmmakers with and without disabilities the chance to create their own horror films! Explore failure, fun and gore with original short films about disability, with all the pageantry of campy horror films. A Q&A with filmmakers follows the screening Saturday, Aug. 26.

‘Unicorn Wars’ (2022)

War is hell. But when the war in question is fought between blood-thirsty teddy bears and an army of magical unicorns, hell, ironically, might not be a strong enough word to describe the horrific fallout. This seeing-is-believing animated Spanish thrill ride pushes the boundaries of good taste. Rated PG-13. Stars the voice talents of Jon Goiri, Jaione Insausti and Ramon Barea. Playing Saturday, Aug. 26 as part of Camp Horror.

‘The Tingler’ (1959)

Vincent Price stars in this spine-tingling classic from showman extraordinaire William Castle. A scientist discovers a fear-eating parasite that turns his world upside down. Not Rated. Also stars Judith Evelyn and Darryl Hickman. Playing on a rare 35mm print Saturday, Aug. 26. Wait. Did you hear that? Hang on. I’m going to go check that out. Hello? Is anyone — Who are you!? Why are you wearing a sack on your head!? What are you doing with that tent stake!? Wait! No! No! Urk–

STAY AWAY FROM CAMP HORROR OR ELSE.

‘No Country for Old Men’ (2007)

Joel and Ethan Coen finally (and deservedly) won the Oscar for Best Picture for their adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s classic novel about greed and violence. When a hunter comes across the aftermath of a drug deal gone bad, his split-second decision to make off with a case of money leads to a rapidly spiraling disaster. Rated R. Stars Josh Brolin, Tommy Lee Jones and Javier Bardem. Playing Sunday, Aug. 27 as part of Roxy Book Club.

‘Precious Guru: Tracing the Wild and Sacred Legacy of Padmasambhava’ (2020)

Part travelouge, part biography and part religious exploration, this documentary tracks the life of Padmasambhava, a revered figure in Vajrayana Buddhism. Not Rated. Director Marc Wennberg will be in attendance for a discussion following the screening Sunday, Aug. 27.

‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ (2013)

The penultimate installment of our Coen brothers retrospective takes you back to the folk scene of the early 1960s. A struggling singer dealing with the death of his musical partner tries his hardest to find success with his music, only to have his hopes dashed time and time again. I mean, that sounds like the ideal situation for a folk singer. Rated R. Stars Oscar Isaac, John Goodman and Justin Timberlake. Playing Wednesday, Aug. 30, as part of Easy Coen.