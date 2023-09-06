Visit theroxytheater.org for up-to-date screen times.

Opening

‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’

Opa! Nia Vardalos returns to the franchise that made her a star. The big fat Greek Portokalos family takes a trip to big fat Greece for a big fat Greek family reunion full of big fat Greek relatives, big fat Greek goats and a big fat Greek family mystery dating back generations. Rated PG-13. Also stars John Corbett, Andrea Martin and Joey Fatone, who we can all agree is the most successful member of NSYNC. Opening Friday, Sept. 8.

‘Passages’

The lives of a gay couple living in Paris are thrown into chaos when one of them starts a passionate love affair with a woman, leading his husband to enter into an affair of his own. Not Rated, but only so it wouldn’t be released with an NC-17 rating. Stars Franz Rogowski, Ben “Paddington” Whishaw and Adèle Exarchopoulos. Opening Friday, Sept. 8.

Continuing

‘Bottoms’

Lesbian best friends start a fight club in their high school so they can lose their virginity to cheerleaders, and, surprisingly, their plan works. But when things get out of hand, the two need to find a way out before their ruse is exposed. Rated R. Stars Ayo Edebiri, Rachel Sennott and Kaia Gerber. A lot of critics are calling this movie the queer "Fight Club," but we already have a queer "Fight Club." It’s called "Fight Club."

‘Barbie’

Barbie® has it all: A Dreamhouse®, a pink 1956 Corvette® and a whole collection of friends. But when she realizes that life in plastic isn’t as fantastic as she thought, she and her himbo boyfriend® set out on a quest to find answers. Rated PG-13. Stars Glitter Hair Barbie®, Jam N Glam Barbie®, Ocean Friends Barbie® and Will Ferrell®, who I am almost certain is playing his same character from “The Lego Movie.”

Special screenings

‘Paranormal Activity’ (2007)

The found-footage horror genre got a much-needed shot in the arm with the release of this low-budget haunted house thrill ride that took the world by storm. When a couple suspects there might be something otherworldly going on in their house, they set up security cameras to see what is happening. As you might have guessed, this ends up being a terrible idea. Rated R. Stars Micah Sloat, Katie Featherston and a burning Ouija board. There are some movies that just play better in a crowded theater and this is one of them. See for yourself at Late Night Oddities, Friday, Sept. 8.

‘A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’ (2019)

Everyone’s favorite stop-motion sheep is back. When he befriends a strange creature that arrives at Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun finds himself having to protect his new friend from people who want to capture her because she’s a little alien. Well, actually she’s more than a little alien. She’s a big alien. Rated G. Stars the voices of Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes and Amalia Vitale. Playing Saturday, Sept. 9, as part of Roxy Jr.

‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ (2015)

Our celebration of the last decade at the Roxy takes us to 2015. We were all wearing white sneakers and distressed denim and witnessing George Miller return to the post-apocalyptic world of Max Rockatansky. When Imperator Furiosa leads a despot’s wives on a daring escape, she must forge an alliance with a mad road warrior. Rated R. Stars Charlize Theron, Tom Hardy and iOTA, who plays the blind, flame-throwing guitarist attached to the Doof Wagon, which all these years later is still the coolest thing we have ever seen. Playing Saturday, Sept. 9. Witness it!

‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’ (1988)

Pedro Almodovar made his mark on cinemas across the globe with this melodramatic screwball farce. An actress who provides the dubs for English-language films decides to end her life with a batch of sleeping-pill-laced gazpacho after her lover leaves her. Just another reason to only watch subtitled films. Rated R. Star Carmen Maura, Fernando Guillen and Antonio Banderas. Playing Monday, Sept. 11, as part of World View.

‘Moonlight’ (2016)

The Roxy’s 10-year retrospective continues with a trip back to 2016. When we weren’t doing the mannequin challenge we were being blown away by Barry Jenkins' thoughtful and tragic portrayal of Black masculinity and homosexuality. Sure, its Best Picture win at the Oscars might have been overshadowed by Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway’s flub, but the movie’s themes and deep compassion still reverberate today. Rated R. Stars Mahershala Ali, Shariff Earp and Duan Sanderson. Playing Wednesday, Sept. 13.

‘A Man Called Otto’ (2022)

Listen, it’s not that this cranky widower hates the world, it’s just that he can’t stand the people in it. His misanthropy is challenged when a new family moves in next door, and he develops an unlikely friendship with the witty and outspoken woman at its head. Rated PG-13. Stars Tom Hanks (who we’re supposed to hate? Come on), Mariana Trevino and Rachel Heller. Playing for free to mark National Suicide Prevention Week, Thursday, Sept. 14.