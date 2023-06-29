Visit theroxytheater.org for up-to-date screen times.

Opening

‘Past Lives’

They forged a bond as children in South Korea before her family emigrated to Canada. Twenty-four years later, she runs into him again in New York City, where they consider the lives they would have lived had she stayed. Rated PG-13. Stars Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro as her current husband, who seems way too cool with his wife spending all her time with this guy who keeps asking her if she regrets not marrying him. Celine Song’s critically acclaimed romantic drama opens Friday, June 30.

Continuing

‘Asteroid City’

Wes Anderson and his troupe of usual suspects take you on a trip back to 1955, when the Junior Stargazers held their annual astronomy convention in a small desert town. Based on the A-list lineup in front of the camera, I think it's the audience that’s going to be the real star-gazers here. Rated PG-13. Stars literally everyone you’d expect to see in a Wes Anderson movie and also Tom Hanks.

‘No Hard Feelings’

An unemployed Uber driver agrees to “date” the awkward 19-year-old son of wealthy helicopter parents in exchange for a new car. Wait, why is “date” in quotes? What exactly do they want her to do to him? Rate R. Stars Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence, Anthony Barth Feldman and Matthew Broderick.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Spider-Man, Spider-Man, everywhere there’s a Spider-Man. The sequel to one of the greatest animated films of all time swings onto the big screen. Miles Morales is still trying to find his footing as his universe’s new friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but when a hole in reality brings him to a world chocked-full of wise-cracking wallcrawlers, he’s got to find what makes him unique. Rated PG. Stars the voices of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Oscar Isaac.

Special screenings

‘Ginger Snaps’

It’s the greatest Canadian werewolf movie of all time! When a morbid girl is attacked by a lycanthrope, she’s about to discover that puberty isn’t the only thing changing her body. Not rated, but definitely not for the kiddos. Stars Emily Perkins, Katharine Isabelle and a show-stealing Mimi Rogers. Keep cult alive at Trash Vault Friday, June 30.

‘Wayne’s World’

Party time! Excellent! A pair of public-access television hosts get their shot at a real show, but are they willing to sell their souls to corporate interests? Of course they are … not! Rated PG-13. Mike Myers and Missoula’s own Dana Carvey star in one of maybe three good movies based on a SNL sketch. Playing Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2.

‘Blood Simple’

Does the hustle and bustle of modern life get you down? Don’t you wish you could find a way to escape from the rat race? Well, friend, the Roxy Theater has the cure for what ails you. It’s called “Easy Coen,” a three-month long retrospective of the films of Joel and Ethan Coen. We’re kicking things off with the directorial debut of Minnesota’s favorite sons. A Texas bartender gets caught up in a murder beef after the affair he’s having with his boss’s wife comes to light. It’s the film that established the Coens' as the premier voices in neo-noir. Stars John Getz, Dan Hedaya and Frances McDormand in her feature film debut. Playing Wednesday, July 5.