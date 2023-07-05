Visit theroxytheater.org for up-to-date screen times.

Opening

‘Joy Ride’

Audrey and Kat, childhood best friends, take a trip to China in an attempt to find Audrey’s birth mother. But they’re about to discover that it’s going to take a lot more than using Facebook. They also have to disguise themselves as a K-pop band. Ugh, been there. Rated R. Stars Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu and Sherry Cola. Opening Friday, July 7.

Continuing

‘Past Lives’

They forged a bond as children in South Korea before her family emigrated to Canada. Twenty-four years later, she runs into him again in New York City, where they consider the lives they would have lived had she stayed. Rated PG-13. Stars Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro as her current husband, who seems way too cool with his wife spending all her time with this guy who keeps asking her if she regrets not marrying him.

‘Asteroid City’

Wes Anderson and his troupe of usual suspects take you on a trip back to 1955, when the Junior Stargazers held their annual astronomy convention in a small desert town. Based on the A-list lineup in front of the camera, I think it's the audience that’s going to be the real star gazers here. Rated PG-13. Stars literally everyone you’d expect to see in a Wes Anderson movie and also Tom Hanks.

‘No Hard Feelings’

An unemployed Uber driver agrees to “date” the awkward 19-year-old son of wealthy helicopter parents in exchange for a new car. Wait, why is “date” in quotes? What exactly do they want her to do to him? Rate R. Stars Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence, Anthony Barth Feldman and Matthew Broderick.

Special screenings

‘Zookeeper’ (2011)

Even though he’s the most beloved caretaker at the Franklin Park Zoo, this schlubby everyman is still woefully unlucky with love. To help him find romance, his animal charges reveal they’ve always been able to talk to humans, and will now use this skill to get him the girl. Really? Animals could talk to us forever, but they decided that mass extinctions, climate change and microplastics weren’t worth commenting on, but Kevin James' love life is the reason to break their millennia-long silence? Rated PG. Join a team of Missoula comedians as they take this film to task with live commentary at the return of Movie Mockers, Friday, July 7.

‘Mad Heidi’ (2022)

Johanna Spryi’s immortal tale about a young Swiss girl and her kindly grandfather comes to life. See your favorite parts of the beloved novel on the big screen. Like the Swiss Alps, insane cheese fascists and gladiatorial combat! Wait a minute, something is a little off here. Rated R. Alice Lucy, Casper van Dien and David Schofield star in this bloody and over-the-top reimagining of classic literature. Playing Friday, July 7 as part of Late Night Oddities.

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ (2022)

He’s a dashing, daring and magnetic swashbuckler, but when this cat learns he’s used up eight of his nine lives, he goes on an epic journey to restore his full allotment. Seems pretty deep for a “Shrek” spinoff. Rated PG. Stars the voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and John Mulaney. Playing as part of Roxy Jr. Saturday, July 8.

‘Scream’ (1996)

What’s your favorite scary movie? Wes Craven upended the slasher genre (for a second time) with this bloody metatextual romp about a group of deadmeat teenagers whose only defense against a ghost-faced killer is their own deep knowledge of horror films. Rated R. Stars Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette. Playing Saturday, July 8.

‘Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars’ (1973)

As Bowie played guitar with Beck and Boulder and the Spiders from Mars, he played it left hand, but made it too far. Thank god someone was there to document one of the most iconic performances of all time. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of this award-winning concert film, see the original, uncut version, newly restored with never-before-seen footage. Rated PG. Directed by the great D.A. Pennebaker. Playing Sunday, July 9, and Monday, July 10.

‘Raising Arizona’ (1987)

Wait, how much do those diapers cost? Our summer-long Coen Brothers retrospective continues with the film that added an even richer flavor of darkly comedic crime movies. An ex-con and his wife decide the best way to start a family is through kidnapping. Rated PG-13. Stars Nicholas Cage, Holly Hunter and John Goodman. Playing Wednesday, July 12.

New Films by Stefan Gruber

Persistence of Vision welcomes visionary director Stefan Gruber to the Roxy Theater for a one-of-a-kind evening of contemporary animation masterpieces. Included is the premiere of their new film “Boiler Room Mystics,” a hand animated short, made entirely with colored pencils and markers, about a group of high school students who sneak into the janitor’s closet to learn about the mystic arts. Gruber also discusses their process, their imagination and what it’s like touring around the country, screening their films in museums, theaters and even inside peoples’ homes. Playing one night only Thursday, July 13.