Opening

‘The Elephant 6 Recording Co.’

Make your way through the black foliage in the aeroplane over the sea to the science faire to experience this far-out documentary about the evolution of 1990s psychedelic rock bands. Not Rated. Stars Neutral Milk Hotel, Apples in Stereo and Olivia Tremor Control, which are all real band names, apparently. Opening Friday, Sept. 15.

Continuing

‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’

Opa! Nia Vardalos returns to the franchise that made her a star. The big fat Greek Portokalos family takes a trip to big fat Greece for a big fat Greek family reunion full of big fat Greek relatives, big fat Greek goats and a big fat Greek family mystery dating back generations. Rated PG-13. Also stars John Corbett, Andrea Martin and Joey Fatone, who we can all agree is the most successful member of NSYNC.

‘Bottoms’

Lesbian best friends start a fight club in their high school so they can lose their virginity to cheerleaders, and, surprisingly, their plan works. But when things get out of hand, the two need to find a way out before their ruse is exposed. Rated R. Stars Ayo Edebiri, Rachel Sennott and Kaia Gerber. A lot of critics are calling this movie the queer ‘Fight Club,’ but we already have a queer ‘Fight Club.’ It’s called ‘Fight Club.’

‘Barbie’

Barbie® has it all: A Dreamhouse®, a pink 1956 Corvette® and a whole collection of friends. But when she realizes that life in plastic isn’t as fantastic as she thought, she and her himbo boyfriend® set out on a quest to find answers. Rated PG-13. Stars Glitter Hair Barbie®, Jam N Glam Barbie®, Ocean Friends Barbie® and Will Ferrell®, who I am almost certain is playing his same character from “The Lego Movie.”

Special screenings

‘A Man Called Otto’ (2022)

Listen, it’s not that this cranky widower hates the world, it’s just that he can’t stand the people in it. His misanthropy is challenged when a new family moves in next door, and he develops an unlikely friendship with the witty and outspoken woman at its head. Rated PG-13. Stars Tom Hanks (who we’re supposed to hate? Come on), Mariana Trevino and Rachel Heller. Playing for free to mark National Suicide Prevention Week, Thursday, Sept. 14.

‘Hot Fuzz’ (2007)

He’s the best cop London has ever seen. So good, in fact, that he’s making everyone else look bad. That’s why he’s been transferred to a small village. The sleepy little town, however, holds a dark secret that only he can get to the bottom of. Which he does by shooting his gun up in the air and going “Ahhhhhh!” Rated R. Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and Olivia Colman star in Edgar Wright’s hilarious send-up of action movies. Playing Friday, Sept. 15 as part of Inferno of Danger.

‘Get Out’ (2017)

‘The Roxy at 10’ takes us back to 2017. We were baffled by tone-deaf Pepsi ads, watching a giraffe give birth on Facebook and sitting on the edge of our seats watching comedian Jordan Peele’s terrifying directorial debut. A young Black man meets his girlfriend’s white parents only to find himself in a horrifying nightmare. Rated R. Stars Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams and Bradley Whitford. Playing Saturday, Sept. 16.

‘Brokeback Mountain’ (2005)

The tortured and sporadic love affair between two men begins when they meet while herding in Wyoming, but ends in tragedy. Ang Lee won the Best Director Oscar for his thoughtful and beautiful examination of unseen love. Rated R. Stars Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhall and Anne Hathaway. Playing Monday, Sept. 18 as part of Out at the Roxy. It really bugs me when people call this the gay cowboy movie. They’re clearly herding sheep on that mountain.

‘Hereditary’ (2018)

‘The Roxy at 10’ takes us to 2018. We were putting unicorns on everything, drinking oat milk and shivering in fear at Ari Aster’s nightmarish debut. Following a series of tragic deaths, the sanity of a suburban family begins to fray, but what if something more sinister is afoot? Everything should be fine as long as no one loses their head. Rated R. Stars Toni Collette (who gives an AMAZING performance), Milly Shapiro and Gabriel Byrne. Playing Wednesday, Sept. 20.

‘Watership Down’ (1978)

Based on the best-selling novel by Richard Adams, this animated classic traumatized a generation with its depiction of violence hitherto unseen in animated films. When a young rabbit is given a vision of the impending collapse of his warren, he leads a group of rabbits (voiced by a who’s who of British character actors) through a horrific adventure in search of a new home. Rated PG, but don’t bring your kids unless you want them to never sleep again. Stars the voice talents of John Hurt, Ralph Richardson and Denholm Elliott. Playing Thursday, Sept. 21 as part of Persistence of Vision.