In eight animation shorts, Stefan Gruber takes you on strange and beautiful journeys through wild worlds inspired by both real life experiences and their own working imagination.

Five of the films are fictional stories or vignettes of the somewhat haunting inner workings of Gruber’s mind. They make use of both unusual and mundane concepts such as the liberation of leashed dogs or the monsters that live in our own minds.

If you go Stefan Gruber will show new films at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Roxy Theater. Go to theroxytheater.org for tickets.

These ideas play out on screen in a way that feels like the viewer is being gently tugged upstream through slow moving water. Each scene moves quickly and seamlessly like the turning of a page, but on each page is a new and bizarre creation.

The other three films are nonfiction stories that are each pulled from uncanny and “mystical” experiences Gruber has had. Together, the hour’s worth of short films equals a truly spectacular visual experience.

One of the nonfiction shorts tells the story of Gruber and a young girl whose family Gruber stayed with in France for a time. Together, Gruber and the girl resurrected dead ladybugs and the memory stayed in their mind until they decided to create a film about it.

Years later, when they sought permission from the girl’s parents to tell the story, the parents conveyed to Gruber that the girl had remembered the experience exactly the same way.

The mystical and surreal quality of Gruber’s work is a common thread and made possible both through the nature of the stories themselves but also Gruber’s animation style.

Gruber prefers to use a style of animation called “straight ahead animation.” It uses a starting pose drawn for a character and then the animator draws the movements without necessarily knowing where the character’s motion will lead.

This technique gives the animations the quality of fluidity or being underwater, according to Gruber.

Oftentimes, to figure out what a character’s movement will look like, Gruber will act out the movement themselves.

“It feels to me like it’s a collaboration between what I want my character to do and what my character, through its own willpower, wants to do,” Gruber said.

Animation is something Gruber had been interested in from an early age. Until about the age of 11 however, Gruber had been set on becoming a magician. But after seeing a film by the renowned animator Jules Engel, they remember being awestruck and fascinated by the abstract animation.

Many years later, things came full circle and Engel became one of Gruber’s early mentors in animation.

When Gruber’s films started to become recognized and they started to receive awards for their work, Gruber pondered the idea of working for somewhere like Cartoon Network or Nickelodeon. But first they decided to try their luck making their own films in Seattle, where there is a supportive creative arts community and ample resources for artists.

Today, Gruber continues to create all their own work and will occasionally pack a projector and laptop into their car and travel across the U.S. and the West showing their films.

The showing in Missoula will be at The Roxy Theater as part of the theater’s series, “Persistence of Vision: Animated Masterworks.”

The showing will bring Gruber to the stage to discuss their work, which is the first time the series has been able to bring the animators live to the audience, according to Mike Emmons, the theater’s programming director.

“It’s just unbelievably remarkable,” Emmons said of Gruber’s work. “It’s just really dreamlike, really idiosyncratic and fiercely original.”