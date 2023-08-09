Noise music legends Wolf Eyes

(Thursday, Aug. 11)

Wolf Eyes, a Detroit group with hundreds of recordings to its name, make music that’s easier to hear than describe. It’s been called as “trip metal” and “psycho jazz.” Together, that gives you an idea that it’s noisy, loud, aggressive, improvisational and way far out there. Their collaborators have included Anthony Braxton, one of the most esoteric saxophonist-composers of any time period, and Sonic Youth, who, while dissonant, also remain accessible and make a racket that’s worth seeing live, where all the layers of sound come together differently than they do on a pair of earbuds.

Instagram users may be familiar with member John Olson’s meme account, “inzane_johnny,” which posts non-sequitur music-related jokes.

The openers include Missoula group Atrocity Singers, a project from guitarist Bryan Ramirez, who’s toured with Wolf Eyes and collaborated with members. Two other staples of the local experimental scene, Tricia Opstad and Dusty Shriver, will perform as well.

Details: 7 p.m. American Legion, 825 Ronan St., $15.

Free live music at the fair

(Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 10-12)

The Western Montana Fair’s lineup of free concerts, with local and out-of-state acts, continues.

Thursday: Cash for Junkers, 5-7 p.m., Fairway Plaza: The Missoula group known for its Western swing and honky-tonk sets at the Union.

Tony Furtado, 9-11 p.m., barn dance in Fairway Plaza. A Portland, Oregon, multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter, who also happens to be a banjo champion.

Friday: The Timber Rattlers, 5-7 p.m. Fairway Plaza: A Missoula bluegrass four-piece.

Tylor and the Train Robbers, 9-11 p.m. barn dance in the Fairway Plaza. An Americana group from Boise, Idaho.

Saturday: “The Loop Ninja,” 5-7 p.m., Fairway Plaza; Tony Smiley, also of Portland, performs solo with the aid of looping pedals.

The B-Side Players, 9-11 p.m., barn dance in the Fairway Plaza. A San Diego Latin funk group with a horn section.

A poet laureate’s sign-off reading

(Thursday, Aug. 10)

Mark Gibbons, a Missoula poet who grew up blue-collar in Alberton, has served as the state’s poet laureate since 2021. As his term is winding down, the Missoula Art Museum is hosting a reading.

He published two volumes in 2020: “Mostly Cloudy,” with Foothills Publishing, and “In the Weeds” with Drumlummon Institute in Helena. He also served as editor for Foothills’ 2021 Montana poets series, and recorded a series of in-depth conversations with the state’s poets on YouTube. (Head to MCAT’s YouTube channel.)

Details: 5 p.m. doors, 5:30 p.m. reading, Missoula Art Museum. Drinks and books available for purchase.

David James Duncan at the Wilma

(Friday, Aug. 11)

The Missoula author, celebrated for his novels like “The River Why” and “The Brothers K,” is celebrating the publication of his long-awaited follow-up, “Sun House,” released on Aug. 8.

He’ll talk with public radio hosts Lauren Korn and Justin Angle, and share some words with musical accompaniment from singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault.

Details: 7 p.m., the Wilma, tickets at logjampresents.com.

Just 4 Frillz album release show

(Friday, Aug. 11)

A married couple, Kelsi and Ryan Staninger, also make music together under the name Just 4 Frillz. They’ll have a release show for their new album, “Public Displays of Affection,” with assists from Kapture, Enzymes and Mission Falls.

Details: 7 p.m. doors and start time, ZACC Show Room, $15.

Low-key music fest on the Front

(Saturday, Aug. 12)

Six local bands, playing in a field with a view of the Rocky Mountain Front, behind a bar called J.D.’s Wildlife Sanctuary. What else could summon a feeling of summer in Montana?

That’s the style at “Bynum If You Got ’Em,” a small and laid-back festival now in its third year.

The lineup this year includes Montana bands in a range of styles.

Missoula groups include the Best Westerns, a loosely country band fronted by Izaak Opatz, who’ve recorded a follow-up to their 2014 debut, “High Country.” Sasha Bell, a singer-keyboardist now based in the Garden City, made her name with The Essex Green, an indie-pop group that was part of the Elephant 6 Collective. She’s recorded a solo record, “Love is Alright,” in 2019.

Band of Drifters, whose members are split between Montana and Tennessee, play in the Americana vein. In 2021, they recorded an album of covers, “Heavy on the Lightfoot: Songs of Gordon Lightfoot." The bill’s rounded out by Lerch, Ben Pickett and Dylan Running Crane.

Details: Saturday, J.D.’s Wildlife Sanctuary, Bynum. Camping is free on site, admission is $20.

Hip Strip block party

(Saturday, Aug. 12)

The Hip Strip is the spot to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop this Saturday. The line-up includes Seattle rapper Grieves, Montanans Shadow x Elair and a huge roster of lyricists, DJs and producers performing on a closed off block. They’ll also have food trucks, records, live graffiti and a sneaker market.

Details: 12 p.m.-10 p.m., free, all ages.

Symphony in the Park

(Sunday, Aug. 13)

The strings (and horns) are heading to Caras Park for "A Jazzy Summer Evening with the Missoula Symphony."

Music conductor Julia Tai and company have lined out a program that includes works by Gershwin, John Williams, tributes to Duke Ellington and Frank Sinatra, Joe Zawinul's "Birdland," and more.

Details: 7 p.m., free. Show up early to snag a spot in the shade. Bring a lawn chair and blanket. Food vendors and drinks available for purchase.

‘The Price Women Pay to Be Good’ reading

(Wednesday, Aug. 16)

Elise Loehnen, an author and journalist, and former lead content editor with Gwenyth Paltrow’s company Goop, explores the issues facing women in her book.

“On Our Best Behavior: The Seven Deadly Sins and the Price Women Pay to Be Good” was published this May on Dial Press. The news release billed it as an “exploration of the ancient rules women unwittingly follow in order to be considered ‘good,’ revealing how the Seven Deadly Sins still control and distort our lives.”

Details: 7 p.m., Shakespeare & Co., free.