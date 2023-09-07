If we’re influenced by our visual surroundings, what would yours look like? Someone in the Northwest would probably mention the landscape, but Tyler Brumfield, an artist and University of Montana graduate, stumbled on a different set of ideas.

If you go Tyler Brumfield’s exhibition “AB AD” is on view this month at the University Center Gallery, located on the second floor of the UC at the University of Montana. Hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

They’re on the wall of the University Center Gallery for his exhibition, “AB AD,” measuring 7-by-7 feet in brightly painted plywood. The rigid geometric forms feel immediately appealing but you’re not sure if you’ve seen them before or not.

“What are the things that we're encountering in our everyday life?” he said. “How are they affecting us, visually or otherwise?” he said.

Graphic design is everywhere, more often than not as a symbol of business, whether on signs in real life or on a screen. Brumfield began to ask himself: “What can I think about lifting from my visual landscape?”

For better or worse, the answer included app logos.

For his undergraduate degree, Brumfield studied the unusual combination of graphic design and sculpture, followed by a Master of Fine Art in 2018 from UM. He now teaches at Pacific University, located in Forest Grove, Oregon. Nearby Hillsboro has been nicknamed “the Silicon Forest,” because Intel, the state’s largest employer, has campuses there and other technology companies have followed suit.

Brumfield was driving through an industrial district and saw a large logo on the side of a warehouse. He thought it looked intriguing.

“My big discovery here was commercial signage, right, because it is logo design," he said. "It is graphic design, made into a sculpture.”

He began playing around with designs in a basic 3-by-3 grid. Then he started placing logos into the grid and adapting them as needed. He once even made an original one and later put it into Google Lens and found it’s a logo that already exists. He guesses that someone who’s familiar with a vector drawing program could crank one out in a few minutes or less.

For the sculptures, he expanded the design into 7-by-7 feet in plywood that, up close, reveals the diagonal grain. He proposed the work specifically for this gallery, a nonprofit, student-run venue that has ceilings that could accommodate sculptures this size.

The works, appropriated logos and graphic design, show as much affection for the appropriation of Pop artists, the minimalist dreams of Kazimir Malevich, Frank Stella (the vector shapes) and Ellsworth Kelly (the complementary palette and geometric forms).

Brumfield made work that relates to advertising before, and some of these pieces are in the gallery: they’re smaller and free of the grid, resembling simplified, colorful abstract pieces. They might even feel vaguely familiar for a reason you can’t put your finger on. Vector shapes, like fragments of letters collide and layer, in bright green, orange, deep red and pronounced shades of blue.

“They’re shapes that are lifted from corporate logos that I reworked into a visual composition,” he said. That includes the “A” from Ace Hardware, a sliver of the ring from Target, bits and pieces from H&R Block and 7-Eleven that are no longer identifiable. He produced them in a vector drawing program and had them commercially fabricated, just like you would for an actual sign. The resulting lines, he said, are crisp, shiny and perfect.

“Once you realize that they become a little bit more playful, and maybe a little bit more relatable than they were beforehand,” he said.

Again, he has a somewhat unusual background, with some knowledge and appreciation for graphic design along with his sculptural work. Logo design has specific visual goals, he said. They need to be legible at any scale, from a tiny phone app to the side of a building. They also need to be immediately legible: easily identifiable and associated with the brand on sight. (This is ironic, he thinks, because so many of them end up looking the same.)

His work also references Malevich, a Ukrainian painter who pioneered a movement in the early 1900s called Suprematism that emphasized geometric forms over representations of the world around us. One of his most famous pieces, for instance, was “Black Square,” an all-black canvas. If art didn’t point back to the world, it could strive for a “supremacy of pure feeling.”

Kelly, another artist famous for his seemingly pure abstract shapes, was an early inspiration. It was many years before Brumsfield learned that the seeds of the compositions were drawn from things Kelly saw in his everyday life, a landscape seen out of a train window, or perhaps a bridge span over a river.

“All of his works are basically appropriated from architectural negative spaces,” Brumfield said.