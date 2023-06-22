Visit theroxytheater.org for up-to-date screen times.

Opening

‘Asteroid City’

Wes Anderson and his troupe of usual suspects take you on a trip back to 1955, when the Junior Stargazers held their annual astronomy convention in a small desert town. Based on the A-list lineup in front of the camera, I think it's the audience that’s going to be the real star gazers here. Rated PG-13. Stars literally everyone you’d expect to see in a Wes Anderson movie and also Tom Hanks. Opening Friday, June 23.

‘No Hard Feelings’

An unemployed Uber driver agrees to “date” the awkward 19-year-old son of wealthy helicopter parents in exchange for a new car. Wait, why is “date” in quotes? What exactly do they want her to do to him? Rate R. Stars Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence, Anthony Barth Feldman and Matthew Broderick. Opening Friday, June 23.

Continuing

‘Moon Garden’

After slipping into a coma following a terrible accident, a young girl finds herself in a darkly surreal nightmare world where she’s being chased by a horrible monster that wants to eat her tears. Not Rated, but based on the description of this film, probably not for kiddos. Stars Haven Lee Harris, Audie Duke and Brionne Davis.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse’

Spider-man, Spider-man, everywhere there’s a Spider-man. The sequel to one of the greatest animated films of all time swings onto the big screen. Miles Morales is still trying to find his footing as his universe’s new friendly neighborhood Spider-man, but when a hole in reality brings him to a world chocked-full of wise-cracking wallcrawlers, he’s got to find what makes him unique. Rated PG. Stars the voices of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Oscar Isaac.

Special screenings

‘Grateful Dead Meet Up at the Movies’ (2023)

A year after keyboardist Brent Mydland’s passing, the Grateful Dead returned to the summer stadium circuit to play Chicago’s Soldier Field for the first time. Take a trip back in time to see the entire concert from start to finish, using footage and audio from the stadium’s big screens and pristine soundboard. Playing Thursday, June 22, the original concert’s 32nd anniversary.

‘Midsommar’ (2019)

After a horrible loss, a young woman and her objectively awful boyfriend accompany a group of graduate students on a research trip to Sweden to experience the traditions and customs of an isolated commune. Things end up much bloodier than expected. Let this be a lesson to you; never ever go anywhere with grad students. Unrated. Stars Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor and a bear in a cage. See Ari Aster’s true vision with the director’s cut of his horror masterpiece with a special screening on Midsummer, Saturday, June 24.

‘The Hours’ (2002)

Three women, separated by time, but connected by Virginia Woolf’s novel “Mrs. Dalloway,” yearn for more potent, meaningful lives in this adaptation of Michael Cunningham’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Rated R. Stars Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore and Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman as Virginia Woolf (whom I am very afraid of, thank you very much). See the film and discuss the novel at Roxy Book Club Sunday, June 25.

‘Mamma Bears’ (2022)

They are conservative, Christian mothers of LGBTQ+ children and nothing is going to stop them from loving their kids no matter what. This documentary explores how an online support group grew to become a movement. Not Rated. Directed by Daresha Kyi. Playing Monday, June 26 as part of Out at the Roxy.

‘Miseducation of Cameron Post’ (2018)

She looks the part of the all-American high school student. But when she’s caught in the back seat of a car with another girl, she’s shipped off to a conversion therapy camp to be de-gayed. Yeah, good luck with that, nerds. Set in Miles City, and based on the novel by UM MFA graduate Emily Danforth, this film shows that no matter where you go, you’re always still you. Not Rated. Stars Chloe Grace Moretz, Marin Ireland and Sasha Lane. See the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize winner Tuesday, June 27.