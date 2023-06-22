In a Helvetica world, some artists are out proving the appeal of lettering made by hand, sign by sign.

Take BT Livermore, who’s based out of Butte. A sign above the temporary second-floor workspace in Home ReSource, the recycled materials outlet, announces that “BT is IN” with inviting, thickly painted letters in sharp colors.

The sign is one of the first projects Livermore undertook to start this month-long residency at the nonprofit.

“For me, in this place, right now, this month, it's really about making work with what's here,” said Livermore, who uses they/them pronouns.

The workspace looks down on the main floor of the shop, where materials of myriad types and vintages were sorted and ready to use. To someone who scouts for such materials in their free time, it feels like a “palace.”

And having a whole work day to do so is a bonus as well.

“To have a solid block of time to only work on what feels right to work on is pretty magical,” Livermore said, adding that “it's a privilege to be able to do any kind of art residency.”

Livermore is working at the nonprofit through the Open AIR program. The nonprofit places artists at sites like the Moon-Randolph Homestead, the Montana Natural History Center and more. They have time and resources — whether the scenery, the ideas, the staff’s knowledge, the displays of native plants and taxidermied wildlife, or in Livermore’s case, the rich supply of raw material to paint on or sculpt with.

Artist residencies can be many different things for different people, Livermore pointed out. It could be about “reigniting passion” or sparking ideas to develop afterward.

For Livermore, it’s about the “finite amount of time” to work with all that material.

Last week, Livermore gave a quick tour of what they’ve been up to. They found some Plexiglas security paneling — a lattice of metal encased in faded green plastic. In tall, rounded letters that would feel at home on a restaurant window, Livermore decided to paint the phrase “Safe and sound.” Thanks to the salvaged materials found here, it will be mounted in a custom-built wood lightbox with LED illumination.

A few vintage cases for slide film with a faux-stitched finish have been converted into boxes for storing whatever you like. “Dice,” one says in Medieval lettering. Another cautions “Not Yours,” with swooping and enthusiastic ascenders and descenders.

A city made for a sign painter

Livermore, a Minnesota native, moved to Portland to major in illustration at Civic Northwest College of Art, focusing on self-published comics, newspaper illustration, and more. During a semester off, they had a revelation: “You like making letters.” After finishing the degree, they had clients for design and illustration work. Livermore stopped by a shop dedicated to the craft: Pacific Coast Sign Supply. To get started, they advised Livermore to pick up some 1 Shot paint, which is made for the wear and weather that outdoor signage must endure, and a brush, and practice for a few weeks and come back. The next go-round, they were told to get a different brush, more paint, and keep going.

While there are apprenticeships and programs for sign-painting, Livermore kept on this nontraditional route.

“I already had a life as a gallery artist, so I started making sign-style pieces for gallery shows … and coffeeshops in Portland, and I kept getting work,” Livermore said. That, in turn, led to actual sign work, which now includes gold-leaf lettering.

Livermore has lived in Butte with their family since 2016. Three years prior, they visited for an artist residency at the Imagine Butte Resource Center and had a show in the gallery.

“Butte has so many ghost signs and this rich, historic atmosphere,” Livermore said. People who came to the gallery had no problem seeing the real-world connection between the art on the walls and on the sides of older buildings.

People “really felt that this was part of their lives,” Livermore said. More stays in Butte and another show led to a permanent move.

Livermore now works at the IBRC running the community printmaking shop. Their work around the city includes hand-painted signs for businesses and homes. They make posters, prints and other pieces.

Livermore’s Butte-related projects included a grant-funded mural project, which paid for five murals by Montana or Montana-tied artists in Uptown Butte (Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority.) Livermore’s mural is on the side of a salon on North Montana Street. It reads “It’s Better in Butte” on a background of yellow and light blue.

Another is a bumper-sticker that says, “Butte Montana … of all places,” based on a phrase that Livermore heard people repeat around town when describing an unexpected incident of note.

Which raises another point: Part of Livermore’s art is writing. The phrases need to play with or against their job as signs. They keep a sketchbook and write down snippets of conversation they hear throughout the day.

Humor is a part, too. On a saw, Livermore painted the phrase, “Don’t touch.”

For another project, they took a narrow, rectangular piece of wood and recycled it into a sculpture that jibes with Home ReSource’s mission. One side says, “Don’t just use it,” and the other, “Re-use it.” Livermore found a length of metal where it can be mounted and spin around, like an old Victorian toy where one side shows a bird, and the other a cage. When spun, it looks like the bird is in the cage.

Open AIR has residency options around the area, but Home ReSource was the only one Livermore applied for. Besides painting on reused materials for signs, Livermore makes sculptures and functional lighting, which made Home ReSource a draw. Even if they need something small (like a screw or a piece of chain), it’s available.

While here, Livermore’s made a lamp, nicknamed “Triple Torch.” The illumination comes from three vintage metal-body flashlights they’d collected in the past. A thick, short plank of wood with organic curves works as the base. There are three bulbs — two clear glass with flickering filaments, one shaped like a torch. Livermore liked the idea of “two different versions of fake fire.”

They were found on site, too.

“I start my day — pretty much every day — by just wandering the entirety of the property,” they said.