I recently met a man whose company gave him three days’ compassionate leave on the death of his mother. He was then expected to return to work and resume his normal productivity. There is nothing compassionate about three days to mourn one’s mother’s death!

In this country we have great discomfort in speaking about death and its associated time-honored rituals. Have you noticed that sacred ceremonies following a death are changing? The word funeral is now often replaced by Celebration of Life, and bereaved (being deprived of) is replacing the word mourning (deep sorrow and grief for one who has died). This trend accelerated with COVID shutdowns and restrictions on public gatherings at places of worship following a death, so people conflated family summer reunions with remembrance of the deceased. Funerals and ceremonies at the time of death remind us that grief is both an individual and collective experience.

When a funeral or ceremony is separated for an extended period from the time of death, there’s often an uncomfortable hiatus felt by those who mourn as though their grief has somehow been put on hold until a ceremony has taken place. There’s nothing wrong with the idea of celebrating life, but not at the avoidance of naming the experience of death and grief, taking time to mourn and to support and care for those who grieve. Love and grief are two sides of the same coin.

We live in a fast-forward, individualistic society, but in the great and ancient wisdom of the world grief and mourning following death are not accelerated activities to be endured alone. It is the work of the community to support those who grieve. Traditionally it takes a year after the death of a loved one to begin letting go of the strings of attachment, allowing a new identity to emerge. A year when the mourner may change their appearance by wearing different colors, sometimes by cutting or growing their hair as a symbol of loss. There are sacred tasks to be accomplished. It’s a time of vulnerability, waiting and recognition that a period of gestation has begun as a new self is being formed. Ancient rituals around death and mourning serve as milestones to help us along grief’s thorny path. They are not out-of-date impediments to contemporary living, but that traditional wisdom is intensely countercultural to our century’s 24/7 way of life.

Be gentle with yourself if you are someone who walks with grief!