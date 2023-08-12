Students of all ages are getting ready for a new school year, our two grandkids among them. Their excitement and nervousness are held by a community who recognizes that they, along with their parents and caregivers, face significant challenges in preparing this year:

Difficulty re-accessing Medicaid coverage for general health and therapeutic care

Loss of access to free and reduced-cost school meals

Expense of school clothes and required supplies

Concerns over face-to-face and online bullying and other peer pressures

Fear from recent experiences with threats of gun violence in our schools and neighborhoods

Montana’s high rates of expressed teen sadness/hopelessness and suicide attempts

We appreciate that many of our schools, peer support groups, and community organizations and leaders are committed to providing some of the tangible essentials needed – stuffed backpacks, clothing, computer use and the like. I am also grateful for the vital education and support for bolstering protective factors that I have come to count on from the people of Parenting Place, Brightways Learning, Missoula Food Bank and Community Center, Trauma-Informed Approaches, Be Smart and local law enforcement. And there are several groups of community members working on the variety of issues that challenge the well-being of children and families. It takes us all working together so that our community’s children can know and trust that there are people beyond their families who want to help them expand their safety nets and sense of empowerment to tackle this new year.

As we consider back-to-school essentials, one worth extra consideration is our children’s spirituality. In reading the writings of psychologist Dr. Lisa Miller and from what I have witnessed in years as a church schoolteacher, I see truth in the scientific link Dr. Miller makes between spirituality and children’s health. As noted in her book “The Spiritual Child,” data shows that children who have a positive, active relationship to spirituality are 40% less likely to use and abuse substances, 60% less likely to be depressed as teenagers, and have significantly more positive markers for thriving, including an increased sense of meaning and purpose.

These findings might stir us to consider what we can be doing — as caregivers, good neighbors and faith communities — to encourage an ever-growing sense of spirituality in the children around us as both a back-to-school and lifelong essential. Here are a few potential avenues for our efforts:

Listen — to their stories, their fears, their excitement and their disappointments.

Spend time with them in nature or other places that can help them continue to develop a sense of wonder, awe and connectedness.

Ask open-ended questions to help them reach a next step that seems workable for them. What might their inner compass be telling them about productive ways to move forward?

Share ways that you nurture your faith and spirituality.

May this new school year reveal healthy support for the variety of essentials needed by our children and families.