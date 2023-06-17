I was finally done with my schooling and training, and my family was excited to move to a community where we could establish our home. Although we didn’t know much about Missoula, we were excited for the opportunity to be closer to family, while living in a town where the activities we loved are readily available. During that job interview, I remember talking with one of my potential colleagues and they were describing how they loved the Missoula community. He said: “you can find whatever you’re looking for in Missoula. It’s an eclectic mix of people from cowboys to hippies, farmers to professors and everything in between.” His point was that it didn’t matter what group of people you may identify with, in Missoula you fit in. Over the subsequent years, my family and I have loved our time here and have become integrated into this community. I have since reflected on the notion that our differences within the community are what makes us stronger.

Our community is indeed a place consisting of many people with differing backgrounds, political ideologies, religion and experiences. These differences can enrich our lives and foster personal growth - if we allow them to. When we interact with individuals from diverse perspectives we have the opportunity to learn from them and broaden our own understanding. By embracing diversity, we can tap into a wellspring of creativity and find new solutions to problems. The resulting solutions to our challenges can benefit the entire community.

Embracing differences should go farther than just a mere coexistence. It is vital that we treat others with kindness and respect. Unfortunately, we find ourselves in a world where differences often lead to conflict. Examples of this are all too common. Groups of people clash with those with differing ideas, and who wear a different label than their own. President Russel M Nelson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has said, “Labels can be fun and indicate your support for any number of positive things. But if any label replaces your most important identifier, as a child of God, the results can be spiritually suffocating”. To truly strengthen our community, we can avoid this trap of dueling with those who are different from ourselves. We can appreciate and recognize our differences while following the golden rule of treating others how we want to be treated.

I’m proud to be a Missoulian where our differences are celebrated and appreciated, while we learn from and encourage each other in our quest to build a stronger community.