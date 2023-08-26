I have had the privilege in my calling to work with people who are dealing with struggles in life. Quite often these struggles involve things like religious trauma (after all, I am a minister and dealing with things in religion is supposed to be my area). In my studies and work I have come to realize that most of us are suffering from some form of religious trauma, including myself. Often, this leads us to have some struggles with faith (in whatever form that may be).

One of the things that I really grew up believing and have affirmed in my life is that faith is not meant to solve all of your problems. I often compare this to my other work in emergency care. When we are dealing with issues surrounding pain, we set the expectation that our goal is to make it manageable, not to fully eliminate it. I believe that faith is the same. Faith is not meant to solve all of your problems for you, it is meant to help you bear the burden of what is going on in your life and the world around you.

Even if you do not have the same faith that I do, I encourage you to think about what you have faith in and how that faith is designed to help you navigate life. No matter what you believe (even if your faith is one where you do not have faith in a higher power, but perhaps a system), your beliefs are helping you to navigate each day. I have found that reflecting on this and really adopting this to the struggles I have in life has helped me feel calmer in my situations. I invite you into reflection on this as you go about your day, especially in a world where we have a lot of things going on.