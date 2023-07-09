In the days of far away and long ago, I was a nurse in Kathmandhu, Nepal. One evening some friends and I hiked a few miles out of town to see the sunrise over the mountains. In those distant days there were no hotels or tourist facilities, just a dusty trail into the hills and a small stone hut where occasional sightseers could camp and wait for dawn.

By moonlight we walked through villages closed-up tight, passing terraced fields of feathery barley waiting for harvest and arrived at the small stone shelter where we flopped down for a few hours to wait for sunrise.

I was aware of discomfort as I woke from my half-sleep. It was cold and damp; the stone floor was hard. The gray shapes of my companions stirred around me; light crept into the hut, but there was no sun. We made our way outside into thick, wet, clinging fog and cloud, which enveloped us. All that walking, sleeping on the stone floor, only to be welcomed by zero visibility, gray swirling mist and heavy dampness!

It was then, dispirited and feeling the prickly edges of irritation, that I changed my sightline. I stopped peering into the fog and the cloud and raised the trajectory of my gaze. There, far above any place I’d expected, the mountains hung majestic in the early morning light, silent, ethereal, shining in absolute purity and stillness. They shone with a clear blue cold light, higher and vaster than anything I had ever seen or imagined, more magnificent than any photo can convey. Fog and the cloud still clung around us, but above it the mountains shone sublime glittering in the early light. Astounding beauty was all around me.

Memo to self: When discouraged, change your perspective!