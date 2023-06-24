Does anyone remember that '70s book “Future Shock” by Alvin Toffler? I know I reveal my age here, but I remember reading that book and how it seemed a bit like science fiction to me at the time. It was, after all, the '70s and the newest technologies were the microwave oven and something called a "fax machine." I did not understand these technologies then (true confession — I still don’t) but they didn’t seem to be threatening the basic fiber of society either. The book focused on how the increasing speed at which changes were occurring in our society — largely fueled by technology — would have damaging effects on our emotional health and as a result societal health.

The latest threat to society as we know it comes from AI — if you believe all the CEO’s and industry experts who are promoting and profiting from this technology while simultaneously begging the government to regulate it. I find this juxtaposition fascinating — the very people who are most responsible for creating, refining, and using this technology to increase profits are also begging the government to regulate them "or else." It’s as though a small child in the middle of binging on cookies is asking his parent to please put these cookies out of reach.

I must admit, the first time I read about ChatGPT preparing sermons I was offended; after all, that’s my turf — I am a preacher. But then one of my friends sent me an article about how to use ChatGPT to create sermon notes from a sermon. Could it be that I would benefit from this new technology? Would I be losing my soul to do it?

I recently returned from my first ever cruise with my wife of 40 years. It was, in a word, relaxing. The most relaxing aspect was not the beauty of Alaska, the food, the pampering from the crew, or the break from work. It was the slow pace of the travel. I have only traveled by plane or car for the last 50 years, so a ship was a very slow way to get from point A to point B. Our farthest point was Juneau, Alaska, and we could have flown there in less than two hours (from Seattle). Instead, it took two-plus days. Suddenly we had no choice but to wait to get there and enjoy the ride. And wow, we did enjoy it! The slower pace of the ship reminded me that even if things around me are going faster, I can always choose to slow myself down. And my mental health may depend on it — those warnings about "future shock" are real.

I don’t know the future of AI, I don’t know if I will be replaced someday by a computerized voice reading a ChatGPT created sermon. I do know that I need to slow down intentionally for my mental health. And please keep the lid on that cookie jar, ok?