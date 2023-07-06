'Make it Funky' at MAM

(Through Dec. 16)

See how a California aesthetic made its way to western Montana in the ‘60s and ‘70s.

“Make it Funky: Bay Area Influence on Missoula Ceramics” includes work by Rudy Autio, Doug Baldwin and more, drawn from the MAM’s collection and the Archie Bray in Helena.

The “funk” in the title refers to the style of art, not just the music.

“The once-radical Funk investment in nonfunctional ceramic forms resulted in highly personalized expressions that remain singular even after the passage of time and the exhibition raises questions about changing forms of reaction, resistance, and protest,” according to the MAM.

Details: On view through Dec. 16.

Big Dipper truck art extravaganza

(Friday, July 7)

The Big Dipper has teamed up with local illustrator Josh Quick for the design of its new ice cream truck, which is now wrapped front to back with his signature art.

At the unveiling on First Friday, the truck and artist will be on hand, along with music from the Commissioner.

Families can take part in chalk drawings with Quick. He’ll also have his books on hand, which include “Montana Quick Facts” and “Glacier Quick Facts.”

Details: 6:30-10 p.m., Big Dipper.

Last Best Print Fest

(In July)

The Zootown Arts Community Center’s annual celebration of the art form of printmaking returns. This installment, titled, “Liminal Spaces and Thresholds,” spotlights David Miles Lusk, the longtime Missoula artist known for his work depicting local flora, fauna (and some imaginary creatures).

The main gallery features work by participating artists in a portfolio exchange. It’s on view all month.

Details: ZACC, 5-8 p.m. First Friday opening. Bring a shirt and Lusk will print a custom design on it.

Go to zootownarts.org for the full lineup of events.

Austin Coudriet at the Clay Studio

(In July)

Before one can get one’s head in the clouds, you might have to make the cloud first. Coudriet, a ceramic sculptor who’s winding down his two-year residency at the nonprofit Clay Studio, has been doing just that — making his own cloud for his exit show. The sculpture, a 6-foot-tall tower, is among the works he’ll share for “Later Than You Think.”

Details: Opening on July 7, 5-8 p.m., talk at 6:30, free. Show is on view all month.

Complete listings

Museums

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 728-3476, fortmissoulamuseum.org: In the main gallery: "The Road to Today: 150 Years of Missoula's History," in the North gallery: "Undressing History," in the orientation gallery: "A Symphony Holiday Tradition," in the Heath Gallery: "We Can Take It!" Hours: Main museum open Tuesday-Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Historic St. Mary's Mission and Museum, Stevensville, 777-5734: Featuring guided tours of historic buildings; featured exhibition is an antique toy display. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with last tour at 2 p.m.

Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.com: On display through Aug. 6: W. Haakon Ensign: "Wildlife and Water — Lucky in the Flathead." Through Sept. 16: "Wondrous West: Tourism and National Pride (1848-1942).

Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane, 406-883-6804, miracleofamericamuseum.org: Featuring thousands of artifacts throughout dozens of buildings plus exhibits of WWII memorabilia that includes more than 50 official photos taken by the U.S. Department of the Navy depicting the damage to the fleet. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St., 406-728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org: Through Aug. 12: "Terran Last Gun: Future Cosmic Energy." Through Sept. 16: Tyler Joseph Krasowski: "Everything Becomes Something." through Dec. 16: "Make It Funky: Bay Area Influence on Missoula Ceramics." In the lobby and art park: Sculptural works by Noellynn Pepos.

Galleries

A. Banks Gallery, 121 E. Main St., abanksgallery.com: In July: Local painter Sherri Carter will give a live demonstration from 5-8 p.m. on July 7. Her landscape work is inspired by the Impressionist and Tonalist schools and artists like Andrew Wyeth and Corot.

Allez! Missoula, 120 N. Higgins alleyway with the Merc Hotel, 546-6141, 120nhiggins.com: "Identity," 11 mural panels created by local, national and international artists on display through the first week of December.

Artists' Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: In July: "Wild Memory," artist-teacher Jennifer Ogden has created a life-sized installation of wild snow geese she saw on a two-day stop in the Bitterroot Valley. Opening reception on July 7, 5-8 p.m.

The Clay Studio of Missoula, 11065 Hawthorne St., 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: In July: Austin Coudriet resident exhibit, "Later Than You Think." First Friday reception, July 7, 5-8 p.m. Artist talk at 6:30 p.m. Coudriet's ceramic sculptures combine soft forms and rigid components, often at large scale.

Dana Gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave., 721-3154, danagallery.com: Featuring Missoula artist Caleb Meyer's exhibition of new paintings, "Compositional Life."

Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St, 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: Home of works by Monte Dolack.

Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, 210 N. Higgins Ave. Suite 300, 406-728-7050, kendahljanjubb.com: Exhibiting new watercolor paintings by Kendahl Jan Jubb and new acrylic paintings by M. Scott Miller as well as wood fired ceramics by Richard Smith. Original music on the balcony by The Pescaderos July 7, 5-8 p.m.

Radius Gallery and Clayworks, 120 N. Higgins Ave., 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: First Friday July 7, 5-8 p.m. Featuring "the world offers itself, " works by Barb Schwartz Karst, Michael Kline, and Peregrine O'Gormley, in addition to "Beautiful Utility" featuring the functional ceramics of Deb Schwartzkopf, Olivia Tani and Clovy Tsuchiya.

Wildfire Ceramic Studio, 2502 Murphy St., wildfireceramicstudio.com: "[Dys]functional" features over 25 artists exploring the crossover between functional and sculptural ceramics. Juried by Austin Coudriet, Clay Studio of Missoula resident.

Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St., zootownarts.org: In the Main Gallery: Last Best Print Fest 2023 featuring David Miles Lusk. In the Blackfoot Communications Gallery: "Gestural Affinity" by Mickey Haldi. In the Youth Gallery: "Discovering the Swartz Brothers" works by Ethan and Jacob Swartz. First Friday reception, July 7, 5-8 p.m.

Art on display

The Wren, 201 E. Main St.: Arts Missoula pop-up gallery featuring Missoula painter Mickey Haldi, 5-7 p.m. July 7.

Threshold at the Headwaters Confluence Center, 119 W. Main St.: Multimedia art and dance performance by Tricia Opstad, ceramics by Karl Schwiesow, and live music by Naomi Siegel's trio, 5-8 p.m. July 7. Art on view by appointment after the opening.