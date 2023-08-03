Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula this week.

Live music with live visuals

(Thursday, Aug. 3)

Hear experimental sounds along with live visuals on a silver screen as “Ephemeral Missoula” takes over a theater at the Roxy.

The full lineup of musicians is Sticky People, NoJay (of Modality), Riley James and Mickey Haldi (DJ Haut Mike). Their sounds will be accompanied by live visuals from Rainbow Gorilla, ZooTech Visuals and Jesse Blumenthal.

Details: 8 p.m., Roxy Theater, $5.

Podcasters at the ZACC

(Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 3-5)

The “Almost Therapy” podcast hosts-comedians Aubrey Juden and Shelly Howls are setting up shop for three nights at the Show Room, with variety shows including music and improv that will all be recorded. Thursday’s theme is “Almost Therapy,” Friday is “Teacher’s Night Out,” and Saturday is “Girls’ Night Out.” Ten percent of the proceeds go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Details: Doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8, $15.

‘A Reading Runs Through It’

(Sunday, Aug. 6)

Brian Blanchfield, a writer who teaches at the University of Montana, is hosting readings with a cohort of writers. Besides himself, who wrote “Proxies,” he’s invited Samuel Ace “(Our Weather Our Sea”), Chris Nealon (“The Shore”), Aisha Sabatini Sloan (“Captioning the Archives”), Richard Siken (“War of the Foxes”) and Leni Zumas (“Red Clocks”).

Details: 6:30 p.m. Shakespeare & Co. Free and open to the public.

Art in the wild

(Tuesday, Aug. 8)

Through the Open AIR artist residency program, Erin DiGiovanni, a 2D artist from Tucson, Arizona, spent time at a cabin in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness. She’ll talk about the experience and the work made out at the site during a public talk.

Details: 4-5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 8, native plant garden at Fort Missoula. Free, light refreshments.

Noise and improv

(Wednesday, Aug. 9)

A Pennsylvania noise-pop artist called County Conservation District is coming through Missoula. Judging from their most recent release on Bandcamp, it will appeal to fans of dark ambient and ‘80s horror movie soundtracks. You can also hear improv by the local duo of Jeremy Drake (guitar) and Billy Kautz (cornet/trumpet), and a set by singer-songwriter Koby.

Details: ZACC Show Room, doors at 8, show at 8:30 p.m., $10.

Richard Thompson at the Wilma

(Monday, Aug. 10)

The British guitar icon, who carved out a distinct voice on acoustic and electric strings, will return to the historic venue for a solo acoustic set. The opener is Wolf and the Moons.

Details: Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8. $35-$45.

More options

Trombonist-composer Naomi Siegel and her quartet will perform at Finn from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Missoula Outdoor Cinema will screen Best Picture winner “Parasite” on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 9 p.m. at the Northside Head Start. Food and drinks available for purchase, donations accepted.