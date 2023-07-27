Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the week ahead.

Radius Gallery: ‘What We Need is Here’

(Opens Friday, July 28)

A nature-themed exhibition, with a title that comes from Wendell Berry, features an almost all-Montana lineup of artists: Britta Anderson, Louise Lamontagne, K. Bonnema Leslie, Bobbie McKibbin, Erika Parkin and Youpa Stein.

Details: Reception, July 28, 5-7 p.m. On view through Sept. 9.

Chris Sand book ‘singing’

(Friday, July 28)

The longtime Montana musician, aka the “Sandman, Montana’s Rappin’ Cowboy,” tackles a new genre — children’s music — on his latest album, “Magic Beans.” It started with a monthly subscription song/gift project, undertaken with his daughter, and grew to include the 16-song CD along with a full coloring book with art by Cooper Malin.

Sand will have a reading/signing, with backing from Grace Decker (fiddle) and Ian Smith (keyboards).

Details: 4-6 p.m., free. Fact & Fiction.

Jessie Thoreson and the Crown Fire

(Thursday, July 27)

A Seattle roots group is making a pit stop on its way to White Sulphur Springs for Red Ants Pants Music Festival. Thoreson, a singer/acoustic guitarist, is backed by fiddle, upright bass and drums, which provide a backing for her Americana rock-informed take on roots music.

Their local opener is Cory Fay, a Missoula songwriter who, just before the pandemic, recorded an album, “Greetings from the Apocalypse Club,” about being cooped up at the end of the world.

Details: ZACC Show Room, 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show, $10.

Missoula Outdoor Cinema: ‘Tokyo Godfathers’

(Saturday, July 29)

The Northside summer movies have some anime on the marquee: Satoshi Kon’s 2003 movie centers on three outsiders, living unhoused, who find a baby in the garbage on Christmas Eve and set out to find her true home, according to Rotten Tomatoes, where the film has a 91% approval rating from both critics and audience. (It’s rated PG-13).

Details: Starts at 9:11 p.m., the estimated time of dusk, at the Head Start playground. Drinks, popcorn and snacks available for purchase. Bring a chair or blanket. Donations accepted.

James McMurtry in C-Falls

(Saturday, July 29)

The songwriter, a fixture on the Montana tour circuit and fresh off of defending the rights of drag performers in Nashville, is making a return swing through the state.

He released a new album, “The Horses and the Hounds,” in 2021. AllMusic.com called it a "breakthrough," that's "full of the messy energy and surprising turns of a life lived hard."

Details: 7 p.m. The Coop, 810 1st Ave. W., Columbia Falls. 21 and up. Tickets are $30 online.

‘Comedians With Disabilities Act’

(Saturday, July 29)

A touring group of comedians who have disabilities is coming through Montana, with Missoula performers joining the lineup.

The tour was started in 2010 as a way to spotlight “comedians who have disabilities, both seen and unseen, and bring forth the humor they find in their experiences,” according to the official website.

The headliners include Nina G, a comedian who has a stutter and wrote a memoir about it (“Stutterer Interrupted: The Comedian Who Almost Didn’t Happen”), along with Steve Danner and Mean Dave. The local performers are mainstays of the comedy scene here: Michael Beers and Freya Halland.

Details: ZACC Show Room, 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show, $15 advance, $20 day of.

Ben Folds with the Missoula Symphony

(Wednesday, Aug. 2)

The piano-playing rock ’n’ roll songwriter will have backing from the orchestra for this outdoor concert. He has a new album, “What Matters Most,” released earlier this year.

Details: KettleHouse Amphitheater, tickets at logjampresents.com.

Quick hits

The Badlander gets “Live and Loud”: The weekly series rolls on with H.E.R.B., Uncommon Evolution and Cheeb. 9 p.m., Thursday, July 27.

Transatlantic duo: Kathryn Claire of Portland, Oregon, and Margot Merah of Amsterdam bonded at a festival and found the pairing strong enough for a Northwest tour. Their opener is Missoula local Sierra Cistone. Friday, July 28, The Show Room. 7:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show, $10.

Free Cycles outdoor show: The bike shop is hosting three bands: The Bo Show (7-7:45 p.m.), Free Range (7:45-8:30 p.m.), and North Fork Crossing (8:30-10 p.m.). Saturday, July 29. Cover is $10, no one will be turned way for lack of funds.

Rob and Halladay Quist in the sculpture park: The multi-generational musician pairing will bring their songbooks to the scenic Blackfoot Pathways: Sculpture in the Wild in Lincoln. Saturday, July 29, 4-6 p.m., free.

Indie lineup at the ZACC: Two Portland groups (How Strange It Is and Babytooth) will play, along with a new Montana group. Les Duck includes Lukas Phelan, Sanders Smith (Soft Maybe), along with pedal steel player Nate Biehl (Cash for Junkers and many more) and drummer Jamie Rogers (Cory Fay and the Good Goddamn). Sunday, July 30, 7:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $10.

Open AIR in the North Hills: The artist residency program will host a talk from Kerri Rosenstein, a multidisciplinary artist from Portland, Oregon, and University of Montana graduate who’ll talk about her work at the Moon Randolph Homestead. 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, on the historic property. Free, refreshments provided.