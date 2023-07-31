Logjam Presents, the Missoula-based company that operates the KettleHouse Amphitheater along with the Top Hat, the Wilma and the Elm stage in Bozeman, has signed a multi-year partnership with Live Nation Entertainment.

The deal was confirmed on Monday in a statement posted to Logjam’s website.

The statement didn’t specify the terms, but said Live Nation, one of the largest entertainment companies in the world, is “making an investment” in the Missoula company.

The Top Hat and the Wilma, both historic local properties, will remain under the ownership of Nick and Robin Checota, Logjam’s founders. The amphitheater and the Elm, both designed and built from scratch by Logjam, are under long-term leases with separate local property owners.

Regarding the concerts itself, Logjam now has “access to Live Nation tour deals, which we did not have access to before the partnership,” according to an email from Ryan Torres, Logjam vice president of marketing and promotions.

Control of the venues will continue to be local, Torres wrote, with Logjam in charge of “all marketing, production, staffing and box office for all shows, including Live Nation tours,” he wrote.

In the statement, Nick Checota said that “out-of-state national and regional promoters are already actively promoting in venues around the state. This new partnership will allow Logjam to remain competitive as a Montana-based promoter and will retain our event booking, marketing, management, and most importantly, 100 percent of our staff locally.”

Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster, already books in Montana, including shows at the Adams Center.

Checota also wrote that it can provide access to Live Nation’s artist network. The company, which owns venues around the world, books its own tours.

In the statement, Logjam’s in-house entertainment buyer, Alanya Wissink, said that the partnership will allow them to “attract more entertainment to Montana, particularly in genres we are eager to expand such as country, rock and comedy.”

Logjam could now have access to “artists that perform at venues like the Adams Center, Brick Breeden Fieldhouse and Washington-Grizzly Stadium, which in the past had only been controlled by national companies.”

Regarding prices, Torres said all ticket fees and prices are decided locally and they don’t anticipate increases other than adjustments for inflation.

In the statement, Checota said they’ll “continue to manage all major operating decisions such as entertainment buying, staffing, staff wages, ticket pricing and concession pricing.”

Logjam started in 2012 with the purchase of the Top Hat Lounge by Nick, a developer with experience in medical real estate, and his wife, Robin, who grew up in Montana.

The Hat’s previous owner, Steve Garr, died in 2009 and his children picked up the management for several years. After the purchase, the company grew and eventually purchased the Wilma, another historic venue, which also required extensive renovations.

During the pandemic, Logjam completed construction of the Elm, a 1,100-capacity venue designed from scratch, that opened in September 2021. Plans for a $100 million large civic events center called the Drift at the Riverfront Triangle were scratched during COVID.

Last week, Billboard reported that Live Nation’s second quarter this year was its best ever with $5.6 billion in revenue.

“The earnings report continues an upward trend at the company, indicating that 2023 will again set a revenue record for the concert promotion giant,” the article said.