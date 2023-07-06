The artistic evolution of local artist, Barb Schwarz Karst, continues in her recent series of work depicting seven Montana wildlife species.

Schwarz Karst was born and raised in Montana, and throughout her artistic career has worked to depict elements unique to Big Sky Country.

On view Karst's work is on view at Radius Gallery through July 22.

Despite this constant, painting animals is a newer direction for the artist, according to Lisa Simon, the co-owner of Radius Gallery, where the series is currently on display.

However it was a direction that Simon was optimistic would make the perfect addition to the gallery’s current show, “The World Offers Itself.” The show’s theme is all about wildness and the alternative views of our lives and perceptions that the natural world can offer us.

“We wanted the show to be about ‘What keeps us alive? What keeps our minds alive?,’” Simon said. “That’s what art wants to do.”

With Schwarz Karst’s blend of realism and abstractism that she bolsters with alternative mediums, each of her pieces do just that and create an active experience for the viewer.

Many of the pieces in the series include other materials and objects, including rope and surgical masks. Schwarz Karst included these other elements to reflect the three-dimensionality and natural texture of the species. Some of the animals are painted directly onto the masks, leaving the elements seemingly camouflaged.

From a few yards away, it’s almost impossible to tell that there are masks on the canvas. But upon closer inspection, the masks are more obvious, yet still subtle. Schwarz Karst amplified the subtlety of these added elements by even painting beneath the masks in places where they are lifted slightly off the canvas.

With such attention to creating in multiple different layers, it forces the viewer to get up close to the paintings and take a peek behind the masks.

Many of the pieces also contain what artists call mark-making — the process of drawing or painting directly onto the canvas using lines, dots or other small and simple patterns. It’s “how you convey meaning without drawing, without letting the image do it,” Simon said.

In Schwarz Karst’s pieces, the effect makes the images seem “high energy”’ and adds movement and gesture to balance the realistic images of animals.

For each piece, Schwarz Karst pulled from ample time spent outdoors across the state and chose species that she has had personal encounters with. A mountain lion, bighorn sheep, raccoon, great horned owl, rabbit, peregrine falcon and pine marten are all featured in the series.

Schwarz Karst remembers each of the animals she encountered with reverence and awe and was even able to paint some of images from photographs she had captured throughout the years. With each animal, Schwarz Karst reveals her talent for conveying varying levels of vulnerability, stoicism and playfulness in their eyes and body language.

While each species is easily identifiable and depicts them in true form, Schwarz Karst is bold in how she tailors her diverse style to a realistic painting. Abstract, figurative work, impressionism, modernism, contemporary style and mixed media are all present throughout the series. Each of these styles has been explored to varying degrees throughout the years Schwarz Karst has been painting.

“When you paint every single day, you just can’t help but be influenced by even previous things you’ve done,” Schwarz Karst said. “But I think your art is always an evolution.”