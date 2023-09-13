The word “journal” conjures up a specific image. Maybe a hardbound diary, or the Notes app on a phone. What would a sculptor’s journal look like?

Joe Godfrey, an artist who recently graduated from the University of Montana, has one example. Think of tiles of wood-fired clay, preserved in corroded scrap metal frames like relics or an abstract painting. The pieces in his exhibition, “The Way Out is Through,” were part of a daily exercise to make art — tiles, cups or casts of birds — while his time in school was coming to a close and he’d lose access to all its equipment and the people.

“It honestly started as not knowing what to make and feeling that pressure of a limited amount of time,” he said.

A wall sculpture, “Holding Pattern,” includes casts of duck decoys, flamingos and cups, all cut in pieces and mounted on hardwood panels arranged in a meandering loop, with a strong line carved into the wood’s surface.

Elsewhere, in a piece titled “Precarious,” he cast kitschy lawn ornaments of those birds, and the firing left some singe marks on their pink feathered surface. The stick-metal legs they careen on are his own creation — one leg on each is slightly raised, heads looking down, as though for threats.

A Chicago transplant, he’s gotten into hunting wildfowl in his time in Montana and finds them to be a rich metaphor for fragility and beauty, not unlike his medium. All the tiles that broke, for instance, represent challenging life experiences through natural processes.

When a skein of ducks takes off after a gunshot, “the ones who make it are the ones who just fly the most confidently," he said. "And they’re not often the fastest or the smartest, or whoever’s closest to the ground. It’s just the duck that just keeps pumping.”

He began to think of it as a mantra during challenges in and out of the studio.

Student-driven space

Godfrey’s show is on view this month at the Lovechild Gallery. It’s a space run by UM MFA students, independent of the university, with monthly shows that have openings on First Fridays. The outfit started earlier this year after students made a connection with Charlotte Creekmore, an art enthusiast and health care professional who owns the Folk Medicine Building, at 422 W. Spruce St. She let them refurbish the basement into a gallery space, with an entrance around the back.

Godfrey transferred to UM in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree and then stayed on for a year-long post-baccalaureate. He was accepted for residencies at the LH Project in Joseph, Oregon.

Godfrey has worked with Raven Halfmoon, a ceramic sculptor whose career began accelerating while she was a resident at the Archie Bray. A Caddo Nation artist from Oklahoma, she sculpts monumental works emphasizing female figures. During a residency at UM last summer, they went through more than 7,000 pounds of clay, including a work that was 7 feet tall. The weather reached above 95, which “just expedites everything, and aggravates every existing factor about clay that you don’t love. Cracking, and the torque and twist of the drying process is all exacerbated by that,” he said.

He also worked with her at the Archie Bray Foundation in Helena and the Center for Contemporary Ceramics in Long Beach.

“It was a phenomenal professional opportunity,” he said, along with an example of how to pursue a professional path.

“Her career has very much made it clear to me that if you find people who believe in your work, that opens a lot more doors,” he said.

Surfaces to the fore

One section of his Missoula show features wood-fired tiles in custom-welded frames of corroded scrap metal. The tiles’ rough-surface effects, which occur naturally during firing, are pushed to the fore, like the introduction to a drone metal track where a sustained chord’s distorted texture is the focal point.

The contrast between the mediums has an unusual effect, too.

“There's something about having the two materials next to each other that draws out a softness from both that neither have individually, right?” he said.

A white porcelain tile, with hand-pinched rows, seems bright when surrounded by rust. Others have smoother rows of curving lines, not unlike sand, with ocher and blue hues.

They’re not static pieces, either. The metal’s coloring will morph over time, depending on the relative humidity and light exposure.

“The pieces sort of have a life after a gallery setting, which is really nice," Godfrey said. "Like in your home, the patina would change — sometimes it would color up and sometimes it would oxidize back.”

He’d like to continue working with wall-mounted tiles, perhaps even trying larger ones. The pieces you see in the gallery are only a small portion. Even at this smaller scale, the tiles would often crack, so the rate of loss was really high.

“It gives the work almost this like ethereal quality," he said, "where even if I enjoy it in the moment, right, all of a sudden, it might just be gone quicker than I ever expected.”