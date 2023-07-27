Last Friday afternoon, as the temperatures verged on 95 degrees, a visitor from central Oregon posted up in Greenough Park, down in the rocky bed of a side channel of Rattlesnake Creek where the canopy of trees cut the sunlight. Standing ankle-deep in the water in river shoes in front of a canvas resting on an easel, painter David Mensing answered questions about making art outdoors.

“Does this warm, hot weather change the way you paint?” a bystander asked.

If you go The artwork from the 21st annual Paint Out is on view at the Dana Gallery through the First Friday of August.

He said no, but it's visible in the final image. Earlier in the day, he was painting out in a farm area west of town, and it was so hot the sky seemed to take on a paler color.

“It was not a deep blue, it was almost washed out. When you get that in a painting, it’ll let people know it was a hot day,” he said.

Mensing was here with 11 artists as part of the Dana Gallery’s 21st annual Plein Air Paint Out!, in which gallery-represented creators and guests come to western Montana to paint on site, regardless of the type of weather.

This year, the paint-out ran from last Wednesday to last Friday, wrapping up before the temperature in Missoula was projected to reach 100 or higher.

Tiffany Carpenter, the gallery manager, said the artists typically have free reign on where they go. Collectors may invite them to work on their property, where they can find vantages that may not be commonly seen. This year, a guest artist, Kathleen Arvila-Scott, had them out to her place in Wise River on Wednesday. To Mensing, the drive through Anaconda and Georgetown Lake was boundless raw material.

“We could’ve stopped every half mile and I could’ve done about three paintings,” he said.

Garth Williams, of Burley, Idaho, said Wise River was a new location, one that provided plenty of opportunities to paint water. If you head to the gallery, you can see a rare painting by one of the gallery’s marquee artists, Robert Moore, that includes the figure: a man halfway through a dive into the river.

On Thursday, it was a free day, and judging from Robbie Moore’s painting of Trapper Peak, some people went down to the Bitterroot Valley.

Mensing stayed in Missoula, and completed a view of Mount Sentinel from along the Clark Fork River — the “M” is naturally visible, a cluster of trees has the sort of visual weight like an orange in a still life. Mensing was a professional architect before he became a painter full time, which felt visible in the image.

This particular painting might be the only time you’ll see this sort of scene and not be annoyed by the large transfer towers, which he used to visually balance the mountain itself.

On Friday, many of them spread out in Greenough Park, so members of the public could come see them at work, or work themselves. Pete Davies, a local artist and fixture of downtown who makes elaborate and often psychedelic pen drawings, was sketching along the creek bed.

Out in the elements

Lori McNee, also of Idaho, is a signature member of the Oil Painters of America, which is how she got linked up with the Dana through a show more than a decade ago, and has come out for the Paint Out! ever since.

She started the Paint Out! in the Wise River area, then set out on Old Mill Creek Road and made her way to Anaconda.

On Friday, she also set up her easel down by the creek.

“The thing about plein air painting that is so fabulous is, of course it takes you into nature, and you immerse yourself in it, but it captures more,” she said. A photograph flattens space, for one. Color is affected as well: The lighter tones get washed out, and the shades get too dark.

Then there's the weather.

“Plein air painting is actually very challenging, because you’re dealing with the elements," she said. Then there's insects. Bystanders. Light that changes as they're trying to depict it.

"When you’re in the studio you don’t have to deal with that,” she said. You can play God, and adjust the light and temperature as you like.

Standing in the creek bed, the area appeared scenic in most any direction you looked. She said choosing a composition is a matter of instinct and paying attention to that impulse. She’ll paint “whatever grabs your attention, and then ask yourself why that grabbed your attention and hold onto that when you start painting, because that initial response is what you want to capture.”

For her, it’s a contrast of shadow and light, which is why she prefers working during the transitional times of day. It lends itself to playing cool and warm colors against each other.

The Paint Out! is special for her because Montana has more wide open spaces than the tighter valleys of her home base.

For her part, she’s no longer a “purist,” who believes the canvas should be completed on site. She's comfortable taking canvases back to the studio and finishing them with the aid of photographs.

Respite from indoors

Williams is busy with deadlines and studio work, so the Paint Out! is a respite from indoors.

He normally brings a tent canopy, so he can set up the folding plastic tables he uses in lieu of an easel. He “paints flat,” he said, which is enabled by his use of a palette knife instead of a brush, which results in the blocky mosaic of colors you see.

“If I was really going to get into plein air painting, I would go back to my easel, smaller canvas, brushes and things like that,” he said.

With his style, in the Wise River area he could paint on 15-by-30 or 18-by-24-inch canvases. He has a bucket filled with paint guns, loaded with a variety of colors. He started painting the tree line north of a shady spot, laying down some beads of primary color and then slurring them together into forms with the edge of the knife, so the green and yellow were streaked in a single mark.

“I want chords of color to come through. It’s like playing a piano,” he said. A single note can be beautiful, but a chord sounds expansive.

“Same thing here,” he said. “I don’t want single notes coming off my paint strokes. I want chords of color.”