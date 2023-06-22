Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

New Missoula-grown play, ‘My Generation’

(Thursday-Saturday, June 22-24)

Diego Solan Kjelland, a University of Montana theater graduate, is stepping into a new role: playwright and director.

According to a ZACC news release, the Missoula native’s script centers on “young adults experiencing the influence and movement of drugs within a small town.”

Kjelland has starred in musical productions with UM and Missoula Community Theatre. The piece, meanwhile, has a “flavorful twist of hip-hop music,” the release says.

Details: ZACC Show Room. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30. $15, $10 for students and seniors. Appropriate for ages 16 and up.

Caleb Meyer at the Dana

(Saturday, June 24)

Impressionist painter Caleb Meyer's new show, "Compositional Life," will have an open house from 2-5 p.m. at the Dana Gallery. At 1 p.m., he'll give a demo in the gallery.

The exhibition includes 15 new pieces ranging from landscape to city scenes, the gallery wrote in an email.

‘Dark Side of the Moon’ in Bonner

(Saturday, June 24)

Pinky and the Floyd, the state’s resident interpreter of the Waters, Gilmore and company, is marking the 50th anniversary of its classic album. For bonus points, download “Wizard of Oz” on your phone and sync up when they hit the stage.

Details: KettleHouse Amphitheater, Bonner. 6:30 doors, 8 p.m. show. Tickets at logjampresents.com.

Artist returns to Montana for one-day pop-up

(Tuesday, June 27)

Sheila Miles, a painter who lived and worked in Montana for 26 years, is returning for a one-day pop-up show and sale at the Brunswick Gallery. Now based in New Mexico, Miles paints landscapes in a distinctive style that alludes to her background in abstract painting. Her imagery is drawn from photographs taken by friends and colleagues around the region, so Montana maintains a presence.

She was also the director of exhibitions at the University of Montana from 1997-1999, and senior curator at the Yellowstone Art Museum in Billings from 1986-1990.

Miles has had solo exhibitions at the Missoula Art Museum, most recently, “Light and Shadow” in 2017.

Details: 12-5 p.m. Brunswick Gallery, 223 Railroad St.

Science, outdoors author David Quammen reads

(Wednesday, June 28)

Bozeman-based science writer David Quammen has become a go-to expert to discuss the pandemic — he wrote one book, “Spillover,” before covid and another, “Breathless,” after it struck.

He’s coming to Missoula with a different set of material in hand. He’ll read from his new essay collection, “The Heartbeat of the Wild: Dispatches from the Landscapes of Wonder, Peril and Hope,” which draws on his reporting for National Geographic magazine.

Details: 7 p.m. Shakespeare & Co., free.

Live music in the Roxy Sound Garden

(Wednesday, June 28)

The Roxy Theater's starting up music in the "backyard" again. The line-up includes Jordan Smith (of Shakewell and Three-Eared Dog), Regan Clancy of Helena and Ben Carson of Philipsburg.

Revival Comedy spotlight: Erica Rhodes

(Thursday, June 29)

Erica Rhodes, a stand-up comedian, has had a fascinating career, having worked with both Garrison Keillor and opened for Bill Burr. According to her website, she started on “Prairie Home Companion” at age 10. Regarding Montana connections, she was in a 2011 movie called “Big Sky” (no connection to the TV series.)

Among many comedy appearances, she’s recorded a full special for Dry Bar Comedy, “20-Year-Olds Don’t Matter,” that’s available on YouTube.

Details: ZACC Show Room. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30. $18 in advance, $22 day of. 18 and up.