Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula.

ZACC rock camps at the Wilma

(Friday, June 30)

Check out the kids' rock camp performances on the big stage of the Wilma. This go-round, the boys rock bands will perform their original tunes.

Details: Free, all ages. Doors at 5 p.m., 5:30 opening.

‘Synthesis Night’ at the ZACC

(Friday, June 30)

Snowschool, by Josh Strumberg of Helena, DJ Auntie E, and Queenager, a Missoula synth project featuring Sarah Frazier (synths, vocals) and University of Montana composer/professor Bryan Kostors. Check out their debut album, “Easy,” on BandCamp.

Details: Doors at 8 p.m., show at 8:30. $10.

Functional creative forms at Radius

(On view June 30-Aug. 18)

“Beautiful Utility,” opening at the Radius Gallery, includes three artists whose work is functional but would look just fine holding court on a shelf. Deb Schwartzkopf, Olivia Tani and Clovy Tsuchiya all have individual styles, but their cups, bowls and vases boast unusual, flowing and unexpected forms you’d expect in a modernist painting.

Details: Opening reception: June 30, 5-7 p.m. Shop is open Friday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Comedian Steve Hofstetter at the Westside

(Saturday, July 1)

Bone Dry Comedy is bringing comedian Steve Hofstetter through Montana, with a stop at the Westside Theater in Missoula on Saturday. He’s written for CollegeHumor.com, Sports Illustrated, and a number of books. His album’s available for download on his website.

Details: 8 p.m. Tickets $30-$40, eventbrite.com.

Missoula Funk Festival

(Sunday, July 2)

The third-annual funk festival is coming to Silver Park, with local funk in the sun on the holiday weekend. The lineup includes Kyle Curtis and the Promised Lands, Mark Myriad and the Honey Horns, Jetstar, the Afterburners, Pony P and Coach Shane. Food trucks and drinks on site.

Details: 4-8 p.m., $10 suggested donation, Silver Park pavilion. Bring your own lawn chairs.

After-party: From 9 p.m.-1 a.m., there'll be house and disco DJs at the VFW, 245 W. Main St.

Bo DePeña in Polebridge

(Tuesday, July 4)

The Home Ranch Bottoms in Polebridge is throwing a summer concert series in its property, complete with a beer garden.

According to a news release, they're open to the public and no vehicle reservations are required to drive to the ranch, located at 8950 North Fork Road.

The Fourth of July installment features Bo Depeña, a Texas native now based in Colorado who cites Townes Van Zandt, George Strait Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard among his influences, according to the release.

Details: 6 p.m., open to the public.