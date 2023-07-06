Here's a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events in the Missoula area.

Hardwood Heart and Red Onion Purple

(Saturday, July 8)

Hardwood Heart, a Missoula roots three-piece band, is heading to the community bike shop on their "Last Hurrah" tour.

You can also see an opening set by Missoula stalwarts Red Onion Purple, which released its long-delayed full-length “Frightening Sights” in 2022.

The show will be outside, weather permitting.

Details: Doors at 6:30 p.m., Red Onion Purple, 7-8 p.m., Hardwood Heart 8:30-10 p.m. $10 admission, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Composer’s listening tour at the sculpture park

(Saturday, July 8)

Chester native and composer Philip Aaberg, who had an artist residency at Blackfoot Pathways: Sculpture in the Wild, is ready to unveil his work on site.

Instead of a single piece, the celebrated pianist wrote individual works (3-7 minutes) for 22 sculptures in the park on analog synthesizer.

One Saturday, he’ll give a talk, play recordings of some pieces, and then lead a guided listening tour.

Details: 4-7 p.m., free, all ages. Includes intermission with refreshments.

Chris Sand kids show at MPL

(Saturday, July 8)

Chris Sand, aka Montana’s Rapping Cowboy, is rolling out his children’s album recorded during COVID, which never had a proper album release. “Magic Beans: 16 Songs for Sprouting Children & Other Human Beans” includes not just an album, but a coloring book by artist Cooper Malin.

Details: 2 p.m., MPL Imaginarium, all ages. Watch for more shows ahead, including a July 28 date at Fact & Fiction.

James Lee Burke signs new book

(Tuesday, July 11)

Western Montana’s resident mystery scribe is holding his annual novel reading and signing at Fact & Fiction bookstore.

His latest, “Flags on the Bayou,” is set during the Civil War in New Iberia, Louisiana. In a starred review, Publishers Weekly said, “Burke stitches plot threads and historical details with ease, weaving it all into an urgent, propulsive story steeped in his deep personal connections to Louisiana. This is masterful.”

Details: 5 p.m., free. Fact & Fiction. Show up early if you want a seat.

Fire-themed mystery reading

(Wednesday, July 12)

John B. Wright, a geographer and conservationist, dives into the field of fiction with “Fire Scars,” an environmental mystery.

His protagonist, also a geographer, must hunt down the source of human-caused forest in the area around Missoula, Montana, eying environmental radicals, embittered locals and more.

Details: 7 p.m., free, Shakespeare and Co.

Ednor Therriault reading

(Thursday, July 13)

Missoula writer Therriault, who some of you may know by his musical stage name Bob Wire, has a new book out on his home state. This one tackles the two signature national parks that fall within its borders: “Big Sky, Big Parks: An Exploration of Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks and All That Montana in Between.”

According to the publisher, Therriault “shares his experiences on the road and in the parks with humor and insight in thirty stories loaded with insider perspectives on everything from forgotten history to a round-up of the parks’ gateway communities.”

Details: 7 p.m., free, Shakespeare & Co.