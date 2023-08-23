Fans of theater and epic poetry can take their families to a contemporary take on the Homer's "Odyssey” before it heads out on a statewide tour of the schools.

The Montana Repertory Theatre is presenting the hour-long show as its 2023 educational outreach tour. It will visit more than 30 schools including small communities from Thompson Falls to Wibaux, according to a Rep news release.

The Rep says this version “condenses this sprawling tale into a fast-paced, slapstick comedy” that will capture “the poetry and tragedy of the original work while making it accessible to modern audiences.”

The show, which runs about an hour, will premiere in Missoula at the ZACC Show Room on Friday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. Friday tickets are pick-what-you-pay, and Saturday are $20 general or $12 for students 18 and under. Go to montanarep.com for call 406-243-6809.

This version has been adapted by Briandaniel Oglesby, a playwright based in Austin, Texas, who’s made a specialty of writing plays for teenagers.

Since the piece will travel the state, it’s been written such that a cast of three can play the characters, which number in the dozens, according to the news release.

The actors are Stephen Blotzke, Mena Carrara-Ackerman and Jensen Hill, the first two of whom are graduates of the UM Theatre and Dance program.

Their director is Jacob Christiansen, another alum, who oversaw last season’s production of “Men on Boats.”