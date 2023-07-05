After over a decade of showing work at Dana Gallery, Caleb Meyer’s impressionistic scenes of Montana continue to be favorites and fast-sellers.

The local painter has been honing his craft from an early age but didn’t fall into art by chance. Rather, he grew up with his grandmother’s paintings displayed on the walls of his house. She was also an impressionist of sorts and a huge inspiration for his early work, Meyer said.

On view Caleb Meyer's "Compositional Life" is on view at the Dana Gallery this month. The First Friday reception runs from 5-8 p.m.

Meyer went on to study art education in college but began toying with the idea of being a full-time painter when he had the opportunity to work with renowned impressionist Robert Moore.

Cue Meyer’s first-born child and a recession and he ended up taking a teaching job for a few years. During that time, Meyer continued to pursue an art career, and eventually was able to monetarily match teaching with painting.

The transition to full-time painter was scary but also exciting, Meyer said. It was something he had wanted to pursue and was now something he knew he could do.

Twelve years later, Meyer’s reputation as a talented impressionist has grown.

Liz Weatherby, the Dana's assistant director, says people come into the gallery in search of Meyer’s work.

“He’s gone to a higher plane with his painting and also, which I didn’t think was possible, his sense of light,” Weatherby said.

Varying times of day are depicted in Meyer’s scenes and each time is carefully conveyed through his ability to near-perfectly capture and play with warmth and coolness of color.

This feat is especially impressive given that Meyer paints most of his paintings during a single day. Occasionally, Meyer will do touch-ups the next morning, but he prefers to work with wet paint, which leaves only about a six- to eight-hour window of time.

The current series is titled, “Compositional Life” and many of the works are of street scenes and signature places around Missoula. A well-known view looking south down Higgins Avenue towards The Wilma is featured in one of his paintings.

While the famous Wilma sign is lit up and centered in the painting, it requires a closer view to read each letter. Meyer’s blend of realism and impressionism leaves the scene looking like you are staring at it through a rainy windshield as opposed to merely on canvas.

Meyer uses palette knives to move color around on the canvas instead of paint brushes. Palette knives come in varying shapes and sizes and allow him to leave a fair amount of paint on the canvas, giving his work the characteristic textured appearance.

“It’s kind of like a puzzle,” Meyer said. “The color, shape, everything has to be right. But then you can jump over … and just go for it with texture.”

Throughout the years, his style has changed and evolved. In many of his earlier paintings he worked to introduce as much color and texture as possible, painting something like a cloud with as many weird tints and shades as possible.

But now, Meyer says his work has become more realistic while also experimenting more with abstract styles.

“Now I’d say I’m trying to skirt the line between capturing the natural feeling,” Meyer said, "But keeping it exciting, not too photorealistic — have enough energy in it."