Molly Tuttle is on the come up and has been for quite some time, and last year’s coronation with a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album is proof.

Tuttle is a virtuoso guitar picker, up there with Billy Strings at the forefront of bluegrass skills with an ax. Previously a solo artist, Tuttle is currently touring with her band, Golden Highway, behind her new album City of Gold and is coming to Missoula this Wednesday in support of Greensky Bluegrass before heading to Bozeman and on into the golden sunsets of the western United States. Tuttle sat down for a short phone interview in late July to talk the making of her last album, how Dave Matthews turned up on it and where she’s going from here.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

Q: How did City of Gold come together?

Molly Tuttle: It’s been super exciting to see where it takes us because I made it with Golden Highway, and it was so cool to make a record altogether. On Crooked Tree [my last album], I made it with my bluegrass heroes who would come in for the session, but I needed to find a band to tour with me and that was Shelby [Means], Kyle [Tuttle], and Bronwyn [Keith-Hynes.] And I thought about writing these songs that would be perfect for the band, because we were touring a lot, opening for Charlie Crockett, Dave Matthews, and Dierks Bentley.

Q: And I was wondering: how did you get Dave Matthews to duet with you on Yosemite [the fourth song on City of Gold]?

MT: Dave has played with Bela Fleck [a bluegrass canon figure] and is a bluegrass fan. But we did his festival down in Cancun last year and we got to meet him, he’s the nicest guy, and he watched our set and watched me and the band, so when I wrote this duet and didn’t have someone to sing it with me, he stepped up!

Q: Your style of singing sounds a lot different than your first albums. What changed and why?

MT: With Crooked Tree I wanted to make a record that sounded like the ones I started out with. And with my songs and how I play I don’t sound like Bill Monroe, so I was wondering where can I go from here, how can I make a sister record to Crooked Tree, how can I stretch out and incorporate other styles. I’ve developed a love for country music, Hank Williams, Bakersfield sound, going to the Buck Owens museum as kids. But since moving to Nashville I’ve gotten exposed to country music, and seen how the songwriting aspect is integral to country music.

Q: This seems like you’re in your villain arc now.

MT: Well, in my first couple records, I was singing in a more soft breathy voice, but now I got to stretch out as a vocalist. It was fun to explore the different tones that my voice can make, and we [Golden Highway] gelled as harmony singers together.

Q: What albums were you listening to when you were making City of Gold?

MT: The ones that inspired it were really listening to a lot of Bob Dylan, and when I was listening to the song "Days of ‘49" [off his 1970 album Self-Portrait], I came up with “El Dorado,” which is a long ballad song that has kind of the same theme. Then another Dylan song that inspired a song was “I Shall Be Released.” We did a writer’s room as a band, and then went back and wrote “How My Race Was Run.” And we were listening to Lainey Wilson. I love her attitude and style, and I loved seeing her explode this past year. I was like, I know this record [Bell Bottom Country, released in 2023] is going to be big, ‘cause each day I was listening to it driving in to the studio.

Q: How did you write this stuff about California when you’re now living in Nashville?

MT: Well, moving to Nashville made me look back at where I grew up, and there’s so much music history there. Palo Alto [where I grew up] is where the Grateful Dead started. But I like looking back at California, because I grew up in a place with roots music, that Bakersfield sound, but so much great roots music has come out of California.

Q: Where do we go from here? Especially now that you’ve gotten basically what you planned to get a few years ago?

MT: I think I want to keep exploring and growing as a songwriter, keep connecting with fans, and growing more into myself. I wove different parts of myself, into City of Gold, and now I can see more clearly into the grand schemes of making music.

Q: Are you going to go electric?

MT: I keep threatening to go electric! I played one show on electric, with Billy and the Kids, and they taped the whole thing online. It’s so different to play and it feels like a totally different instrument. I’m scared to listen to it back.