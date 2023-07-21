To Josep Vila Jover, choral music is a direct form of communication, with no intermediaries. It goes straight from the vocal cords to the listeners’ ears.

He feels that the song heads straight to “the heart of the audience, because there is no other instrument in the middle.”

He’s the conductor of Veus — Cor Infantil Amics de la Unió, a youth choir that brought 49 singers ages 12 to 18 from their home base of Catalonia to Missoula.

If you go The Montana International Choral Festival continues through Saturday evening. The schedule is available at choralfestival.org. Note that Saturday’s finale concert has been moved from the Oval to the Dennison Theatre due to the high temperatures. Doors open at 6, the concert starts at 7. Food trucks and drinks will be on site from 5:30-7 p.m.

This week, his group has performed at the stage of Out to Lunch in Caras Park, on the balcony of the historic Florence Building Lobby, and on a more formal stage at the Dennison Theatre, where they could dim the lights and use small handheld lamps in addition to their choreography.

Regardless of venue, choral music is “one of the most powerful instruments to change the world,” he said. It doesn’t require a lot of training. You can sing in a large group as a social activity, where money and status are set aside and everybody’s the same.

“You have to learn to share and to have all the social skills that society needs,” he said.

***

The Montana International Choral Festival, held every three to four years since 1987, presented top choirs from around the world Wednesday through Saturday. Some of that cultural exchange happened outside formal music venues, although the result felt particularly in line with Missoula during summer.

Take Jacek Sykulski, the conductor of Poznań Boys’ Choir, who told one audience that they’d both want and need to sing along to the next tune.

His group, which came to downtown Missoula from the northwest quarter of Poland, began with a wall of high harmonies that revealed itself to be Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

The listeners, who had turned out on a cloudless Wednesday afternoon to the Conflux Brewery downtown, were game for the singalong. At a key point, Sykulski signaled for them to hold off as his choir sang intricate melody lines in which different sections of the group quickly took turns.

This was part of the festival’s “choir crawl,” in which groups sang at unconventional locations like Conflux, the Florence Building’s lobby, Cranky Sam’s Brewery, the Wren Hotel and the Missoula Public Library.

In the festival’s return for the first time since 2019, audiences turned out for the free portions around town, where free, short concerts gave a taste of the choir’s styles and talents that they’d see in the dedication concert-hall performances peppered throughout the week, culminating in Saturday’s finale (see box).

***

All of the choirs performed at Out to Lunch, which drew more crowds than available shade, and the sounds of the choirs provided an unusually cosmopolitan soundtrack to the pods of lunch trucks and games of corn hole.

One of the groups is the Choir of E. Mikeladze Central Music School, who hail from the capital of Tbilisi, Georgia, a city of more than a million people. The group, which ranges in age from elementary school and up, sang a selection of three songs under the direction of Badri Jimsheleishvili.

They sang two “working songs,” called “Namgluri” and “Naduri,” that relate to the area’s long agricultural history, along with a dancing song, “Tsangala da go gona.”

“They don’t really have composers,” said assistant director Ilia Jimsheleishvili. “They were taught for generations.” One of the songs didn’t have lyrics, per se, only sounds.

UNESCO has classified Georgian polyphonic singing as an “intangible heritage,” citing its prominent place as “a secular tradition in a country whose language and culture have often been oppressed by invaders,” and also citing threats to the music’s future, such a “rural exodus” and increased interest in pop music.

Jimsheleishvili, standing in the shade of the bridge, said it’s difficult to bring a group to the United States, but there’s definite interest, specifically because they’re visiting the Rocky Mountains rather than one of the coasts.

“There is a big cultural exchange that is very beneficial for the choir singers,” he said.

They all wore T-shirts with a satellite image of the Earth, along with a slogan in two languages: “Whatever Envy Can Ruin, Love Can Build.”

He said the words come from a famous Georgian poem dating to the 12th century. In a song by their director, they sing the word “peace” in 33 languages.

***

Near the west end of the new seating, a buried sprinkler-head burst, sending a large stream of water into the air. After audience members moved their folding chairs, a little kid wandered close to cool off. A man who’d brought an umbrella for shade wandered over, positioned his umbrella over his head and stood under the water.

Then Veus, the Catalonian choir, took the stage. Their style was distinctly different, with choreography, including red sashes, and cracking rhythms from both body percussion and a cajón, a reverberant wood box that’s played just like a hand drum.

The trip to Missoula came after a month of dedicated rehearsals. Their normal routine includes three afternoons a week at the school, including choir lessons, music lessons and vocal training. For festivals, they try to bring new songs and new choreography every time.

It’s their second time coming to Missoula for this event. Jover said it draws “very, very high level choirs” and is well organized. It’s an opportunity for them to share what they’ve worked on all year with an audience that’s new.

“For us, it really is a gift,” he said, particularly to see the audience reaction, which was overwhelmingly positive, whether in Caras Park, the choir crawl or the Dennison.

While they share folk music from their region, they also put their own spin on music that might be familiar to their audience, in this case, a rousing version of “Bring Me Little Water, Silvy,” a traditional song by Lead Belly.

“It's very, very nice because it combines singing, percussion and the body percussion with the whole group,” he said.

Mixing American music with their folk songs was a recurring theme.

The songs from the E STuddio Girls Choir of Estonia were likely new to Missoula audiences except for one. In an arrangement of Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” the boots stomped at the same time as always, but the melody lines were extended and reconfigured to fill the space normally occupied by Freddie Mercury, guitars and drums.

Costa Rica’s Coro Intermezzo, led by David Ramirez, brought three Mexican tunes to Cranky Sam’s, with plans to premiere more at Saturday’s finale. The group is part of a nonprofit institute that has leagues of choirs, with the aim of building up choral culture, according to associate conductor Josué Ramírez.

Typically, they sing a full range: Contemporary modern, Renaissance and more, but for this trip are focusing on Latin American music.

On the brewery patio, they performed “Besame Mucho,” by the famous Mexican composer Consuelo Velazquez, in an arrangement by José Galván that spread the instrumental parts around the group like an orchestra. Free of instruments, the choir was able to move and sing in tandem.

For Saturday’s concert, they plan to include an arrangement Galvan wrote of a tune by Cyril Sylvan, an African-Costa Rican composer from the coast. His goal, really, is to make something that may linger after the concert, as the four-day sprint of the festival, comes to a close.

“What I want for the audience when I was arranging it, is to have the melody on their heads after we finished singing the song,” Ramírez said.