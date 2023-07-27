It’s a thrilling yet tentative time in Abby Webster’s universe.

The Livingston folk-country troubadour is making spacious strides in her music career and working full time for a nonprofit. The hardest part, she said, is figuring out how to process all of the various things that are shaking her foundation, like opening for Caamp at the Big Sky Events Arena the other night.

“It’s beautiful,” said Webster. “It’s also a bit overwhelming and really challenging. It’s hard to be a musician and to be able to afford your life and to take care of yourself physically and mentally and emotionally.”

At 33, Webster said that she has learned a bunch of valuable lessons thus far about the resilience of both personal and professional love — and how the two of them are allied. Namely, she said, loving music is the equivalent to loving yourself: love what sometimes seems broken; love what doesn’t always seem to work. Love it and hold on to it.

“I had a lot of trouble with my mental health when I was younger,” said Webster. “I was a weird kid with a lot of songs and melodies in my head. Thankfully, music was there.”

Strong grip on songwriting

Webster works from the barest essentials of the songwriter’s instruction manual — language, melody, action. On a recent night at the Fainting Goat Saloon in Livingston, Webster drew from a series of originals demonstrating that she has a strong grip and loving handle on the songwriting practice, a stock of country-folk ballads with sometimes serious, sometimes playful snap. There were a couple of beer-drinking ballads about scorned retaliation and who-done-who-wrong, but the more poignant, pensive ones soared in the good, sweet, fresh skies of her storytelling. There were songs about yearning and ones about discovering and stories about all of those uncontainable emotions that blow the comfortable balance of life to hell.

Indeed, some of Webster’s songs seem to summon the angst of wanting more, or at least the nervous restlessness of attempting to understand what more even is, what it comes across as. Her day job is fulfilling, she said, and it provides security, financial and emotional. But she is finding that music is a uniquely demanding entity, “very much a grown-up job,” she said.

“Some people don’t consider that playing music is a real, grown-up job,” said Webster. “Honestly, sometimes I feel as if I’m not grown up enough for it. I feel like I am kind of somebody that puts their all into things. With the music, it’s been really interesting, because I have had kind of a hands-off approach with it, and all of the opportunities that I’ve had with it have really come to me.”

Writing as a coping device

Webster said that she started writing poetry in her preteens, and she studied poetry and philosophy as a double major in college. In between, there were many years marked by stress and trauma, and as a coping device, she stitched herself to words, poems, diaries and lines.

“I went to a couple of psychiatric hospitals,” said Webster. “My family moved when I was 14 to a small town in Missouri, and it was even more devastating. I lost myself when that happened. There were some other traumatic kind of events that happened alongside that.”

Webster first began writings songs while in her late teens, experimenting on the piano. It was like finding a bag of riches.

“I was 17 years old,” said Webster. “I think I was grounded or something like that. I wrote a song from start to finish, the melody, all the words, from the very beginning to the end.”

She started playing the guitar at age 27, while living in San Francisco. She moved to Livingston a few years ago from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at the request of her partner, John, who had a connection to Bozeman, and she linked up with a nonprofit called Farm to School of Park County, where she works with children and shares with them her passion for sustainable agriculture. John, a professional guitar player, is involved in quite a few musical projects, and he sometimes cushions Webster on stage, too.

Livingston is where she has been most able to galvanize her artistic energy, ambition and understanding, through recording music and rambling in the saloons.

Indeed, Webster has arrived at the simple yet profound realization that songwriting — and sharing words with the world — enables her to be more present for it, to appreciate it more fully — and, she hopes, causes that same level of awareness in others.

“I feel like I’ve been confident enough in what comes through me to be authentically who I am,” said Webster. “When it comes to my art, I feel fully authentic, tapping into something that enables me to be totally honest. I feel as if I’m connecting with people in the highest way I possibly could.”

Webster said that she is still grappling with the stark variety of vulnerability intimate to the singer-songwriter platform, the kind where she is all the time standing exposed, feeling defenseless.

“I know that it’s the right thing at the core of my being,” said Webster. “Simultaneously, it’s the most terrifying thing I have ever done. It is the most interesting feeling, forcing myself to do something, where every fiber of my being is terrified.”

Two underpinnings most common to the outline of her exposed lyrical touch: how to find peace with her own sense of insufficiency and how to find comfort with the notion of letting herself be witnessed, nettlesome struggles and all.

“When I am writing songs, or when I am playing music, it feels like the most clear release, or like when I’m the most connected to God or something. The clearest release comes when I’m alone, writing music.”

There is a unique clarity and an odd, almost imperturbable calmness Webster said that she experiences when she is shaping songs, feelings worth savoring.

“There are moments of total peace when I’m writing music and total release when I’m writing music,” said Webster. “I just hope it leads to things that feel healthy and fulfilling and leads me to the place where I could focus on nurturing that peace and release.”

Where Webster goes from here with her music is uncertain, although several songs deep into her set at the Fainting Goat Saloon, it was hard to imagine that she could feel so free or so sublime anyplace else but on the stage.

“There’s nothing that my soul tells me to do more consistently and more naturally than sing from my experience,” concluded Webster. “It’s beautiful. But it hurts when you have a drive like that.”