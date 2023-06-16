A fundraiser for skateparks around Montana is starting soon, with prizes and challenges.

The Montana Skatepark Association’s “Madness in the Mountains” starts June 21 and runs through Sept. 4, according to a news release. The proceeds go toward building free public concrete skateparks around the state.

For the fundraising challenge, people can work to raise money on their own with some incentives: the top three finishers will receive prizes ($1,000, $750 and $500), plus a trophy and “Madness in the Mountains” gear.

The second half is an app-driven skateboard challenge. First you download an app, then take the challenges and earn points. The news release says they range from skating at a park to more difficult, esoteric ones like trying to do a kickflip on a skateboard in ski boots. There will be around a hundred, with more added through the challenge.

Head to montanaskatepark.org to download the app or learn more.

The MSA, a nonprofit, has raised $2 million for skateparks around the state over the past 20 years. Locations include Missoula, Superior, Alberton, Wolf Point, Glendive, Red Lodge and more.

Fundraising is currently underway for a new park in Clinton, with construction aiming to begin in the fall.