Visit theroxytheater.org for up-to-date screen times.

Continuing

‘Joy Ride’

Audrey and Kat, childhood best friends, take a trip to China in an attempt to find Audrey’s birth mother. But they’re about to discover that it’s going to take a lot more than using Facebook. They also have to disguise themselves as a K-pop band. Ugh, been there. Rated R. Stars Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu and Sherry Cola.

‘Past Lives’

They forged a bond as children in South Korea before her family emigrated to Canada. Twenty-four years later, she runs into him again in New York City, where they consider the lives they would have lived had she stayed. Rated PG-13. Stars Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro as her current husband, who seems way too cool with his wife spending all her time with this guy who keeps asking her if she regrets not marrying him.

‘Asteroid City’

Wes Anderson and his troupe of usual suspects take you on a trip back to 1955, when the Junior Stargazers held their annual astronomy convention in a small desert town. Based on the A-list lineup in front of the camera, I think it's the audience that’s going to be the real stargazers here. Rated PG-13. Stars literally everyone you’d expect to see in a Wes Anderson movie and also Tom Hanks.

‘No Hard Feelings’

An unemployed Uber driver agrees to “date” the awkward 19-year-old son of wealthy helicopter parents in exchange for a new car. Wait, why is “date” in quotes? What exactly do they want her to do to him? Rate R. Stars Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence, Anthony Barth Feldman and Matthew Broderick.

Special screenings

‘New Films by Stefan Gruber’

Persistence of Vision welcomes visionary director Stefan Gruber to the Roxy Theater for a one-of-a-kind evening of contemporary animation masterpieces. Included is the premiere of their new film “Boiler Room Mystics,” a hand-animated short, made entirely with colored pencils and markers, about a group of high school students who sneak into the janitor’s closet to learn about the mystic arts. Gruber also discusses their process, their imagination and what it’s like touring around the country, screening their films in museums, theaters and even inside peoples’ homes. Playing one night only Thursday, July 13.

‘The Legend of Drunken Master’ (1994)

Malcolm Gladwell famously said it takes 10,000 hours of training to become a master at something. For this martial artist, however, all it takes is one stiff drink, and he’s ready to take on the world. I guess you could say he gets a strong kick from a strong kick. Rated R. Stars Jackie Chan, Ho-Sung Pak and Lung Ti. Playing Friday, July 14 as part of Inferno of Danger.

‘City Lights” (1931)

See this silent classic under the city lights of Missoula itself with the return of “Movies in the Garden,” our outdoor screening series. A lovable vagrant falls head over heels for a blind girl, who, thanks to a misunderstanding, mistakes him for a millionaire. Not Rated. Features writer-director-star Charlie Chaplin, Virginia Cherrill and one of the greatest boxing scenes ever put to film. Playing Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15, in the Roxy Garden.

‘Bring it On’ (2000)

They’ve got spirit, yes, they do. They’ve got spirit, how ‘bout you? A high school cheer team, on the cusp of winning their sixth national championship, hits a little road bump when they discover their perfectly choreographed routines were stolen from another school. No surprise, the second school is very upset with the theft. Rated PG-13. Stars Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku and Gabrielle Union. Playing Saturday, July 15.

‘Miller’s Crossing’ (1990)

It’s a Roaring Twenties gangster saga that only Joel and Ethan Coen could concoct. When the quick-thinking right-hand man of a powerful crime boss starts offering his services to a rival outfit, a cascade of betrayals, reprisals and increasingly berserk violence follow. Rated R. Stars Gabriel Byrne, Albert Finney and Marcia Gay Harden. Playing Wednesday, July 19, as part of our summer-long Easy Coen series.

‘Oppenheimer’

I am become Christopher Nolan, creator of worlds. See a special preview screening of one of the biggest films of the summer. The director of the good Batman movies brings you a pulse-pounding portrait of the man who risked destroying the world in order to save it. Rated R. Stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. Playing on 35mm (the way god intended) Thursday, July 20, before opening Friday, July 21. I sure hope this movie doesn’t bomb.

‘Barbie’

Barbie® has it all: A Dreamhouse®, a pink 1956 Corvette® and a whole collection of friends. But when she realizes that life in plastic isn’t as fantastic as she thought, she and her himbo boyfriend® set out on a quest to find answers. Rated PG-13. Stars Glitter Hair Barbie®, Jam N Glam Barbie®, Ocean Friends Barbie® and Will Ferrell®, who I am almost certain is playing his same character from “The Lego Movie.” See a special preview screening Thursday, July 20, before it opens Friday, July 21.