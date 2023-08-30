Visit theroxytheater.org for up-to-date screen times.

Opening

‘Bottoms’

Lesbian best friends start a fight club in their high school so they can lose their virginity to cheerleaders, and, surprisingly, their plan works. But when things get out of hand, the two need to find a way out before their ruse is exposed. Rated R. Stars Ayo Edebiri, Rachel Sennott and Kaia Gerber. A lot of critics are calling this movie "the queer 'Fight Club,''' but we already have a queer "Fight Club." It’s called "Fight Club." Opening Friday, Sept. 1.

‘The Big Lebowski’ (1998)

Our summer-long Coen retrospective comes to an end with a week-long run of the greatest movie about bowling ever made. The Dude and his bowling buddies get caught up in an unforgettable case of mistaken identity. As long as there are White Russians, I’m down for whatever, man. Rated R. Stars Jeff Bridges, John Goodman and Steve Buscemi. Opening Friday, Sept. 1.

Continuing

‘Barbie’

Barbie® has it all: A Dreamhouse®, a pink 1956 Corvette® and a whole collection of friends. But when she realizes that life in plastic isn’t as fantastic as she thought, she and her himbo boyfriend® set out on a quest to find answers. Rated PG-13. Stars Glitter Hair Barbie®, Jam N Glam Barbie®, Ocean Friends Barbie® and Will Ferrell®, who I am almost certain is playing his same character from “The Lego Movie.”

‘Oldboy’

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of a true cinematic masterpiece, Park Chan-wook’s tale of revenge returns to theaters on a newly restored and remastered cut. After being kidnapped and imprisoned for 15 years, a businessman suddenly finds himself in a twisted game of cat and mouse. I relate to this movie because I, too, make horrible decisions at sushi restaurants. Rated R. Stars Choi Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae and Kang Hye-jeong.

Special screenings

‘Her’ (2013)

The Roxy celebrates its 10th anniversary as Missoula's community cinema with a month of special screenings and events. We asked our patrons to vote for their favorite film from each year of our operation, and we’re showing each year’s favorites. We start in 2013. Not only were we reminding everyone that "You Only Live Once," but we traveled to the near future with Spike Jonze’s sci-fi romantic drama about a man falling in love with his computer's artificial intelligence virtual assistant. I hope she likes ironic mustaches. Rated R. Stars Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Adams and Olivia Wilde. Playing Saturday, Sept. 2 as the kickoff to "The Roxy at 10: Celebrating a Decade of Missoula’s Community Cinema."

‘Sorcerer’ (1977)

Last month, director William Friedkin, the controversial auteur behind "The French Connection," "The Exorcist," and "The Boys in the Band," passed away at 87. To honor his career, we’re showing his true masterpiece, one of the tensest movies of all time. Four outcasts take a job driving unstable boxes of poorly aged dynamite across rickety rope bridges in South America. That sounds like a pretty scary job, but if it has health insurance, I’m in! Rated R. Stars Roy Scheider, Chico Martinez and Bruno Cremer. Playing Tuesday, Sept. 5, as part of MTFF Presents.

‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’

The next installment of "The Roxy at 10" takes us to 2014. We were all spending money on celebrity iPhone games, dyeing our armpit hair and taking a trip to "The Grand Budapest Hotel." Wes Anderson, the director of the films you either love or hate, presents the story of a famed concierge who is framed for the murder of a wealthy dowager. Rated R. Stars Ralph Fiennes and all the other people you’d expect to see in a Wes Anderson movie. Playing Wednesday, Sept. 6.