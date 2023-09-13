A found-footage Missoula movie

(Thursday, Sept. 14)

Andy Smetanka, a local filmmaker, is ready to unveil the completed version of “A Place (Sort Of),” an unconventional documentary portrait of Missoula.

Smetanka stitched the collage-like movie together from found footage — clips he dug up in archives or sought out, and some he shot himself on Super 8. It covers notable Missoula events like Aber Day, but many snatches of film are sourced home videos, giving a view into the everyday lives of people in eras now past. The soundtrack is local, too. It’s been assembled from all-local music, spanning from Jay’s Upstairs bands to Big Sky Mudflaps.

This version has narration, too. Last year, he screened a version that relied solely on music and images.

Details: The Wilma, 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show. Tickets are $20, logjampresents.com.

WestFest, a festival for performing arts

(Friday-Sunday, Sept. 15-17)

The folks at the Westside Theater and Bare Bait Dance company have arranged three days of original evening-length works in dance, theater and more.

Here’s the rundown, according to a news release: Mike Steinberg, the executive director of the Roxy Theater and a filmmaker as well, has an original theatrical piece, “Intangible Objects.” Two members of a group from Olympia called A Frayed Knot Circus will present a new circus piece, “Ophelia.” Ariel Sohn Brand will present “Drip Baby Drip.” Shorter works (think 5-7 minutes) will be produced in a block titled “OK … Go!” Participants include Arts & Above, Toor Dance Co., and Kinetic Convergence Dance Collective.

Details: The Westside Theater is at 1200 Shakespeare St. Tickets are $15 per performance or $50 for a full pass. Head to thewestsidetheater.com for a full schedule and ticket information.

New artists at Radius

(Opening Sept. 15)

Prolific and surreal Missoula artist-illustrator Courtney Blazon has a new series, “Contre/philia,” an animal-based series. She’s sharing the opening date with Sue Tirrell, who has an exhibition called “Other Kingdoms.” According to the gallery’s email, she “explores her interests in the natural world, agriculture, encounters with animals, mythology, and storytelling.”

Details: The opening reception is Friday, Sept. 15, from 5-7 p.m. Both shows will stay on view through Oct. 26.

Naomi Moon Siegel and Lee Rizzo

(Saturday, Sept. 16)

Siegel, a trombonist and composer, is bringing her quartet to the Show Room. The group doesn’t have a chordal instrument like a guitar or piano, leaving Siegel and saxophonist Lhanna Writesel with backing only from a fluid rhythm section of bassist Tommy Sciple and drummer Ed Stalling.

In the event that the word “jazz” scares you a little, Siegel’s a melodic writer. See her record, “Shoebox View,” or check out the full concert video of the quartet performing in the Myrna Soundstage Series.

You’ll also hear from Rizzo, a Missoula vocalist-songwriter known for various projects like a stint with blues act Mudslide Charley. Last summer, she released her first solo record, “Moon Light Moon.”

Details: Doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $10-$30, zootownarts.org.

Strange Ranger at the ZACC

(Sunday, Sept. 17)

A band that once chased catharsis in scruffy guitar riffs has a new, synthesizer-based sound that stays true to its members’ indie roots in the Mountain West.

Strange Ranger used to be a melodic rock band called Sioux Falls, a city and landscape feature in South Dakota. After a compelling debut, “Rot Forever” (and a 2016 appearance at Missoula’s now-defunct Camp Daze indie music festival), they changed their name to Strange Ranger.

There is a Montana tie here: Lead vocalist/guitarist Isaac Eiger and bassist/vocalist Fred Nixon grew up in Bozeman, and started playing there together before moving West to Portland, Oregon. They’re now based in New York.

The group released a new album earlier this summer, “Pure Music,” which boasts a fair share of electronics and a more dynamic sound thanks to a new, additional vocalist, Fiona Woodman. The group is rounded out by Nathan Tucker on drums, saxophone and electronics.

You’ll also hear the emotionally raw stylings of Bluest (in a solo set) and beat-driven work by s_nya.

Details: Doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30. $10 or $15 for a tour supporter ticket.

String Orchestra of the Rockies returns

(Sunday, Sept. 17)

The professional, conductor-less ensemble’s 2023-24 season begins this weekend with “Sophisticated String Sonatas,” featuring violist Cynthia Phelps.

She’s the principal violist with the New York Philharmonic and has won a number of international awards. A selection by Toru Takemitsu from her album, "Air," was nominated for a Grammy Award.

Details: 4 p.m., UM Music Building Recital Hall. For tickets, go to sormt.org/tickets.

‘Stories and Stones’ returns

(Sunday, Sept. 17)

An annual series at the Missoula City Cemetery that shares the area’s history through storytelling is returning for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

At “Stories and Stones,” community members portray important figures. This year has some new additions, according to a news release. UM Irish Studies professor Traoloch Ó Ríordáin will portray Cornelius “Baron” O’Keeffe. Former county commissioner Jean Curtiss will share the story of Thomas L. and Tennessee Epperson Greenough (of Greenough Park and Mansion fame). Mark Estep will be seen “narrating the recovery and salvation of his beautiful ‘haunted’ home” in the guise of early UM professor Fredérick Scheuch.

If visitors want help finding family gravesites and monuments, there will be volunteers from the Western Montana Genealogical Society, Garden City Seeds, the UM History Department and Missoula County Veterans.

Details: Noon-3 p.m., Missoula City Cemetery, 2000 Cemetery Road.