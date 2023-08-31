Rock at the VFW

(Friday, Sept. 1)

The Love Darts of Bozeman will bring the rock cacophony back to the Post 209. The group released a full-length EP, “Girly,” in June 2022. Give it a listen at thelovedarts.bandcamp.com.

The show is a co-production between Dead Eye Productions, along with a new outfit, Daisy Chain, which just threw its first festival, Power Strip, at the American Legion a few weeks back.

You can also hear Modular Haze, a Missoula synth group. The Flyover States and Hibernator round out the bill.

Details: VFW Post 209, Doors at 8, show at 8. $10.

‘The Odyssey’ on the road

(Friday-Saturday, Sept. 1-2)

Need a shorter, more slapstick version of Homer’s classic for the kids? The Montana Repertory Theatre’s take is designed for middle-school to high-schoolers, with more humor and a shorter run time (just under an hour). Think of it as “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged),” according to Michael Legg, the Rep’s artistic director.

The adaptation, written by playwright Briandaniel Oglesby of Austin, Texas, will premiere in Missoula at two public shows before its cast of three heads out on the road around the state for performances in schools.

Details: Friday, 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show, pick what you pay; Saturday, Sept. 2, 1:30 p.m. doors, 2 p.m. show, $20 or $12 for 18 and under, montanarep.com.

Empty Pockets at the ZACC

(Wednesday, Sept. 6)

The Empty Pockets, a clean-cut Americana-blues group from Chicago, will arrive in Missoula just a few days before their new album, "Gotta Find the Moon," is released. It’s a follow-up to 2022’s "Outside Spectrum," which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s blues chart.

The group, Josh Solomon on guitar and vocals, his partner, Erika Brett, on keyboard and vocals, Nate Bellon on bass and Adam Balasco on drums, recorded the new set at the famed Abbey Road Studios, using mics and an organ that Paul McCartney himself used.

Their opener is Missoula blues combo Mudslide Charley, who released a new album, “Clearwater Junction,” last year.

Details: ZACC Show Room, doors at 7, show at 8, $15, zootownarts.org.

Quick hits

Old Post parking lot party: Missoula bluegrass band the Timber Rattlers are playing the bar-restaurant’s annual shindig on Friday, which starts at 8 p.m. Free.

Country-rock at Monk’s: Rob Leines’ bar-ready tunes are summed up fairly accurately in the title of his album, “Blood, Sweat and Beers.” The Dead Yellers of Bozeman open the show. Friday, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $10 advance, $15 day of show.

Missoula Outdoor Cinema: This Saturday, the Northside Community Development Corp. has teamed up with Indigenous Made Missoula for an art market and a movie. At 6 p.m., the market with Native artists opens; at 8 p.m., there’s a screening of “Beans,” about a 1990 standoff in the Quebec town of Oka between Mohawk and militarized authorities over development. Northside Head Start playground, free, bring chairs/blankets, snacks and drinks available for purchase.