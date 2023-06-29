It’s 2020. The pandemic has struck. Everyone is staying at home.

In Missoula, one such resident was Jeff Ament, a native of Big Sandy and bassist for Pearl Jam. So was John Wicks, who at the time was the drummer for pop act Fitz and the Tantrums.

The two had a connection through a Seattle coffee shop decades ago. Ament frequented there, and Wicks pulled shots.

Now both living in Missoula, they both had studio set-ups. Live shows were dead.

They started trading tracks online. Their new band, Deaf Charlie, which doesn’t sound like either of their other projects, took off.

“There's no distractions, there was no deadline,” Ament said. The only thing to do, he thought, was “make art.”

“Catastrophic Metamorphic,” is the group’s debut album, out on June 30.

“It was just a super-fun exercise, back and forth,” Ament said, "to pitch these ideas and see how far we could go with them and still keep them songs."

He said the lyrics are representative of the beginning of the pandemic, when the world seemed to be falling apart, politically and otherwise.

“Because we were disconnected from each other, it was easy to go to that place where you felt like it was end times,” he said. The songs would get delivered to Wicks, who would “add this buoyancy, this positivity” that pulls the music into a different place.

The nature of the project ultimately made it liberating, according to Wicks.

“Whenever I would start to try to box it in, or be concerned from tune to tune that it was very different, I would just tell myself, ‘there’s no rules,’ ” Wicks said. “No matter what, you’re going to have a through-line, because it’s Jeff and it’s me.”

Ament initially set that tone of freedom, Wicks said. “That’s the polar opposite from what I had been doing. There were so many rules.”

On the other hand, he noted, having carte blanche may mean so much freedom you don’t get anything done.

“In this case, it was just so refreshing not to have any sort of expectations,” he said. “And the other cool thing is that Jeff’s not precious about anything. Like if there’s something I’m not feeling, he’s like ‘Cool, what else you got?’ ”

As the pandemic restrictions lightened, they’d both go on tour again and things would get busy, so they decided the project would set its own schedule.

The 12 tracks cover a lot of stylistic ground, sometimes in a single track. Various moods and genres include shades of electronic-tinged gospel and reggae; and some tracks where a stadium-caliber rhythm section just goes for it. Some tracks have their seeds in pandemic frustration, while the opener, “Too Great,” is a sunny, hopeful tune with roots in gospel. (It has a lyric he’s particularly fond of: “the energy we see is too great for any god to deny.”)

The band name, meanwhile, comes from a member of Butch Cassidy and the Wild Bunch.

O.C. “Camilla” Hanks, who allegedly was given the nickname "Deaf Charlie" for his singing voice, was held in a Deer Lodge jail at one point.

How it started

Back in 1990s Seattle, Wicks played in the out-there jazz, experimental and hip-hop scenes and worked at Uptown Espresso, a shop on Queen Anne Boulevard. It was a regular haunt for Ament. He called it his “safe spot” after Pearl Jam’s celebrity became overwhelming.

“I used to make Jeff’s coffee,” Wicks said.

After Wicks, his wife Jenna and their children moved to her hometown of Missoula, he met Ament through mutual friends.

Initially, this project was born of a tribute. In 2018, Uptown’s owner, Dow Lucurell, died suddenly. Ament wrote a song, “Comeback Player of the Year,” in his memory. Since Wicks also knew Lucurell, Ament asked him to help expand it into a full arrangement.

“He brought a bunch of crazy drums up to my house and laid down an incredible track of percussion and drums,” Ament said.

“You’re hearing the seeds,” he said.

They made a limited number of 45s of the song to give to friends — it was originally a personal project, not a plan.

‘Sittin’ Round At Home’

Since he was a kid, Ament said he’s often had little song-phrases that would come to mind in particular situations. One such phrase was “Sittin’ Round At Home.”

When he was younger, he was taught that one of the worst things you could feel is boredom, a self-inflicted situation that’s “on you.”

“If you have a pencil and paper, or a rock, or a ball, there’s just no room for it,” he said.

It occurred to him again when he returned to Missoula in March 2020 to hunker down, just as the virus reached the county. Stuck at his house, with the little tune coming to mind, he decided to “lay down a version.”

Wicks said he’d “be remiss not to say that I wanted to do some rock shit with Jeff, I mean that was like a dream,” Wicks said.

The final collaboration boasts a stomping track with heavy bass and drumming, alongside distorted, dissonant synth and guitar on the high end. The music and lyrics reflect the anxiousness of that time period, when screens and information became overwhelming.

“I watch the news all day/they always find some way/to take my time away,” one verse goes.

Initially, they wanted to release it quickly, Ament said, just “a song representing a moment in time.”

And then the pandemic dragged on. Ament began writing lyrics first thing in the morning, even before a cup of tea. Later, he’d work on the music, drawing on the catalog of words to see where they’d fit.

It began to feel liberating, especially for someone who often makes music in a high-pressure environment. He wrote primarily on piano, familiar to him from lessons as a kid, and then translated them to bass and guitar.

He wrote his own songs going back to the early ’80s, but as the bands got bigger (with lead vocalists with big voices), it became more intimidating. It took him years before he’d bring completed songs to Pearl Jam. With so many members in the band, an idea has to track with everyone. Wicks felt the same about his group — it can be “rough” once a band is at that level.

For this project, Wicks could add or pull out instruments, change keys and in some instances, they recorded live together. Earlier in the pandemic, they’d meet outside Drum Coffee’s back lawn to rehearse from a distance.

One of the surprises may be the high-end singing, on tracks like “Something Real.”

“I didn’t even know Jeff could sing at all when we started this,” Wicks said. “Then I found out he’s got this falsetto that’s almost too good, because that’s all I wanted to hear,” Wicks said.

Working remotely, they were able to bring in one of Wicks’ friends, Marlon Grace, a musician, improv comic and comedy writer, to emcee on three tracks.

Aments’ parts might have been cut into loops, but they decided not to lock them into a grid, to give it a human feel. Other parts added live in the studio were like “glue that really makes it feel personal,” Wicks said.

Another cameo comes from the Tantrums’ saxophonist, James King.

Ament said, "tell him to be like John Lurie from the Lounge Lizards meets Albert Ayler.”

Wicks, meanwhile, had spent the pandemic finishing a music degree online and setting up a recording studio. He left the Tantrums last year and began teaching at the University of Montana School of Music, including a course of the history of hip-hop, and playing with jazz groups around town, some with faculty, some not.

Other projects with local collaborators are duo operations as well. There’s one with Jesse Phillips, a Montana native and bassist for St. Paul and the Broken Bones, and another with Bryan Kostors, a UM music professor who composes classical music and also produces synth-based music.

A wide-eared music fan, he’s also been listening to drummers like Paul Motian and Andrew Cyrille, and at the far end of the spectrum, the aggro-industrial stylings drummer Zach Hill of Death Grips and Hella.

He’s also a serious reggae collector: See the Deaf Charlie track, “Not the Same,” which started off a simple track Wicks sent to Ament.

“He just sent a loop of a beat. And then I wrote that whole tune around just to the beat,” Ament said.

Wicks had also been listening to Serge Gainsbourg, leading to a bright, earthy but synthesized feel. (They also worked with producer Josh Evans of Seattle, who has a Space Echo delay unit for extra dub feeling. Matt Bainton of Missoula, and John Burton also recorded with them.

Some of his UM connections show up on the record: On “Something Real,” you’ll hear horns from Cade Chastain, Andrew Kagerer and Mitchell Bailey, plus keys by Connor Racicot.

What’s ahead

They’re looking for opportunities for unannounced gigs around Montana in the near future.

Their first official date is Oct. 1 at Ohana Festival in Orange County, California, which draws thousands of people.

To flesh out the live experience, they’re assembling a whole crew: Grace, the vocalist from the album; Kostors, a composer and keyboardist from UM, yet another UM Jazz faculty member; Tommy Sciple on bass; Jolene Green, a saxophonist and recent UM jazz graduate on tenor and vocals.

“The pressure’s on, man,” Ament said. “We got to deliver.”